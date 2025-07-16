Drew Moss receives flirty 3-word message from Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya as 49ers rookie hard launches romance 

Drew Moss has gone public with his relationship with Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, on social media. The San Francisco 49ers guard surprised his fans as he shared a joint post on his Instagram with the WWE wrestler's daughter.

He posted two romantic snaps with Mya posing in matching black outfits. In the caption of the post, he penned down a heartfelt three-word message.

"Forever wedding date," Moss wrote.

Mya Lesnar commented on the post with a flirty reply.

"My handsome man," she wrote.

Drew Moss receives flirty 3-word message from Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya/@ drewmosscsu25

In the first snap, Moss is styled in a black tuxedo. He wore a white shirt along with a bow tie, pairing it with a black blazer. He posed with Mya, who looked elegant in a stylish black body-fit gown. She kept her blonde hair open and posed smiling for the camera.

In the second snap, Moss kisses Brock Lesnar's daughter on her cheek while the couple shared a side hug.

Mya Lesnar and Drew Moss both studied at Colorado State University. She plays shot put and was the NCAA indoor champion in 2024. She has also won the 2025 NCAA outdoor championship after throwing the first round of 19.01 m.

Mya spent her freshman year at Arizona State University before moving to Colorado State University. She has a record-breaking time playing for Colorado State and threw for 18.50 metres in the Mines Alumni Classic in 2023.

Drew Moss's girlfriend, Mya Lesnar, shares her first Diamond League meet experience

On July 8, Drew Moss's girlfriend, Mya, shared a post of the first Diamond League meet on her Instagram account. In the caption, she shared her experience, writing:

"First Diamond League meet ✅ What an unforgettable experience! I have so much respect for the incredible women I had the honor of competing against—truly inspiring athletes. It wasn’t the performance I had hoped for, but I’m walking away motivated and more excited than ever for the work ahead. Back to training!!"

Mya Lesnar is the elder daughter of Brock Lesnar, whom he welcomed with his ex-fiancée Nicole McClain. The couple welcomed twin kids, a daughter and a son, Luke. Lesnar also has two other kids whom he welcomed with his wife Rena Marlette.

