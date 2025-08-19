Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lesnar shuts down her critics with incredible flex

WWE legend Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lesnar has got her father's knack for shutting down naysayers. The youngster recently flexed her incredible back muscles as she silenced her critics without a word.Brock Lesnar first rose to fame in 2002, when he won the WWE championship, becoming the youngest person to achieve this feat. Over the next two decades, the American would go on to rack up an incredible record, winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the Royal Rumble match, the Money in the Bank ladder match, and the King of the Ring tournament alongside several other accolades.Lesnar's daughter Mya has not chosen to follow his footsteps into the world of mixed martial arts and she's busy making her own name as a shot put talent in the world of track and field.Recently, Mya Lesnar took to social media to shut down her critics. In a video on her Instagram, the youngster can be seen walking in slow motion towards the camera, while text over her head reads ‘but they talk behind you back’. She then turn around and simply flexes her incredible back muscles. The video was captioned,“Was made for lifting, not listening.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMya Lesnar enjoys a healthy following on social media and often gives fans updates into her everyday life as well as her shot put journey. Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar reflects on following his legacy as an NCAA championMya Lesnar in action at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic (Image Source: Getty)In 2000, Brock Lesnar etched his name into NCAA history when lifted the national championship in the heavyweight division. Over two decades later, Lesnar’s daughter Mya mirrored his feat when she won the 2024 NCAA indoor championships in the shot put event. A year later, she outdid her father when she won her second national championship, this time in the outdoor event.Reflecting on her legacy, Lesnar told the Colorado State Rams,“I don't think it's set in yet, but I am very very happy with the progress that I've made at CSU. Honestly I would not be where I am without Brian Bard. Obviously family and teammates but 100% this goes to my coach and a lot of ups and downs that we've had together and worked through together. We have the best relationship and I honestly owe him.”Mya Lesnar competed for the Colorado State Rams between 2023 and 2025. In her years with the school, she won two national championships and re-set the CSU program record in the event twice.