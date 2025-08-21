  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya poses in a red bikini with a strong message for body positivity

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya poses in a red bikini with a strong message for body positivity

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 21, 2025 01:52 GMT
Brock Lesnar and his daughter, Mya Lesnar - Source: Getty
Brock Lesnar and his daughter, Mya Lesnar - Source: Getty

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently posed in red swimwear and penned a strong note, promoting body positivity. After competing in multiple events, the athlete has concluded her 2025 track and field season.

Ad

Mya was last seen in action at the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field, where she competed in the shot put event and fell short of securing a place in the World Championships team. She earned a ninth-place finish after registering a throw of 18.51m, and the first three positions were claimed by Chase Jackson, Maggie Ewen, and Jessica Ramsey, who recorded 20.84m, 19.94m, and 19.56m, respectively.

Shortly after the completion of her 2025 season, the 23-year-old shared a video on Instagram, where she wore a red bikini and struck multiple poses in the same. She also embraced her body and added a strong message about body positivity in the caption that read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"200+ lbs and every ounce is powerful, confident, and beautiful. 💕 Ladies, the bikini was made for your body, so rock it!!"
Ad

Following the conclusion of her disappointing journey at the US Nationals, Brock Lesnar's daughter opened up on Instagram about how tough the 2025 season has been for her. She shared a picture of hugging her coach and penned a note about the season that read:

"Season complete. 2025 tested me, taught me, and made me better."

Mya Lesnar has had an incredible career at the collegiate level. Just a few months ago, she won the NCAA shot put title.

Ad

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar opened up about how the WWE star inspired her to achieve success

Ahead of starting her elite career, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, appeared on the Big Throw Far podcast, where she made her feelings known about how her father helped her in striving for success. She revealed that she has learned to set the bar high from her father, as he achieved immense success through effort and discipline.

Ad

About how she was encouraged by her parents to give her 110%, she said (27:56 onwards):

"It goes back to just the way I grew up, like, if we were going to do something, it was very clear from our parents that you better put, like, 110%. And also, it's kind of like that; it was a joke, but we're not going to bring you to something if you're not going to try your hardest. It doesn't matter what the outcome is; we were never in trouble if we didn't get first, right, like, that's not, that's ridiculous."
Ad

Opening up about maintaining consistency in discipline, she added:

"But we weren't going to ever do something that we weren't going to put full effort into and full discipline, right, so I think at just such a young age, and I'd seen it from my dad, just, you know, I'd watch him work out, and I'd watch him do all these crazy things and just be so successful, but, like, also just so strong and so disciplined, and I wanted to be like that."

Outside of the shot put heroics, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, recently gushed over her boyfriend, Drew Moss, as his team, the San Francisco 49ers, won a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications