Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya poses in a red bikini with a strong message for body positivity

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently posed in red swimwear and penned a strong note, promoting body positivity. After competing in multiple events, the athlete has concluded her 2025 track and field season.Mya was last seen in action at the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field, where she competed in the shot put event and fell short of securing a place in the World Championships team. She earned a ninth-place finish after registering a throw of 18.51m, and the first three positions were claimed by Chase Jackson, Maggie Ewen, and Jessica Ramsey, who recorded 20.84m, 19.94m, and 19.56m, respectively.Shortly after the completion of her 2025 season, the 23-year-old shared a video on Instagram, where she wore a red bikini and struck multiple poses in the same. She also embraced her body and added a strong message about body positivity in the caption that read:&quot;200+ lbs and every ounce is powerful, confident, and beautiful. 💕 Ladies, the bikini was made for your body, so rock it!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the conclusion of her disappointing journey at the US Nationals, Brock Lesnar's daughter opened up on Instagram about how tough the 2025 season has been for her. She shared a picture of hugging her coach and penned a note about the season that read:&quot;Season complete. 2025 tested me, taught me, and made me better.&quot;Mya Lesnar has had an incredible career at the collegiate level. Just a few months ago, she won the NCAA shot put title.Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar opened up about how the WWE star inspired her to achieve successAhead of starting her elite career, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, appeared on the Big Throw Far podcast, where she made her feelings known about how her father helped her in striving for success. She revealed that she has learned to set the bar high from her father, as he achieved immense success through effort and discipline.About how she was encouraged by her parents to give her 110%, she said (27:56 onwards):&quot;It goes back to just the way I grew up, like, if we were going to do something, it was very clear from our parents that you better put, like, 110%. And also, it's kind of like that; it was a joke, but we're not going to bring you to something if you're not going to try your hardest. It doesn't matter what the outcome is; we were never in trouble if we didn't get first, right, like, that's not, that's ridiculous.&quot; Opening up about maintaining consistency in discipline, she added:&quot;But we weren't going to ever do something that we weren't going to put full effort into and full discipline, right, so I think at just such a young age, and I'd seen it from my dad, just, you know, I'd watch him work out, and I'd watch him do all these crazy things and just be so successful, but, like, also just so strong and so disciplined, and I wanted to be like that.&quot;Outside of the shot put heroics, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, recently gushed over her boyfriend, Drew Moss, as his team, the San Francisco 49ers, won a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.