“I'd watch him do all these crazy things”- Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya reveals how WWE star inspired her to strive for greatness

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, revealed that watching her father lead a disciplined life and achieve success through hard work helped her set a high standard for herself and strive to be the best. Lesnar concluded her college career at Colorado State University with two national titles in shot put.

Mya Lesnar, who inherited her wrestler father's athletic pursuits, competed for Colorado State. She set the program record with a throw of 18.50m at the 2023 Mines Alumni Classic and has since improved her personal bests, lowered record times, and clinched the shot put title at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships.

In the outdoor edition of 2025, she repeated her feat by throwing 19.01m and winning her second National title. As she heads to pursue an elite career and represent the US, the 23-year-old revealed that she learned to set the bar high by watching her father, Brock Lesnar, achieve massive success through hard work, discipline, and constantly pushing his limits.

"It goes back to just the way I grew up, like, if we were going to do something, it was very clear from our parents that you better put, like, 110%. And also, it's kind of like that, it was a joke, but we're not going to bring you to something if you're not going to try your hardest. It doesn't matter what the outcome is; we were never in trouble if we didn't get first, right, like, that's not, that's ridiculous."

She added:

"But we weren't going to ever do something that we weren't going to put full effort into and full discipline, right, so I think at just such a young age, and I'd seen it from my dad, just, you know, I'd watch him work out, and I'd watch him do all these crazy things and just be so successful, but, like, also just so strong and so disciplined, and I wanted to be like that," she said in the Big Throw Far podcast. (beginning 27:56)

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, attended the Alexandria Area High School, where she Central Lakes Conference Indoor Track Championship Meet shot put record in 2019.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar once revealed post-NCAA plans

Brock Lesnar's daughter at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships - (Source: Getty)

Mya Lesnar has been a force to be reckoned with since she achieved a personal best in weight throw at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships in 2023. The 23-year-old was once in conversation with Zoe Weir at CTV Sports, opening up about her post-collegiate plans and how she would want to stick around CSU for her coach's assistance. Besides, she would also like to pursue a professional career.

"I think I'm going to try this whole professional athlete thing out maybe and I think I'm going to stick around Colorado State because I need a coach and I think my coach is the best so I'm going to stay here for a while and train with him and see how it goes. But yeah, I think I really could do this pro thing and I just think, as long as I continue to love what I do I'm going to stay on this path, and we'll just see where it takes me." (beginning 3:30)

In her last home meet this year, Brock Lesnar's daughter broke the CSU program and facility record by achieving a personal best of 19.60m.

