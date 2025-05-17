Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya continues win streak with Major conference title

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, clinched another shot put title at the Mountain West Conference Championships (outdoor) that was underway on May 15-16, 2025. The Colorado State Rams senior has been on a winning spree since transferring from Arizona University, where she spent her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Brock Lesnar's daughter started her 2025 season strong with a monumental performance at the Doug Max Invitational. The 23-year-old reached a personal best distance of 19.60m in the shot put, breaking the facility record at Jack Christensen Field and the CSU program record. Following that, she took the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clavis, California, to claim another title at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships.

On May 16, 2025, the WWE legend's daughter defended her shot put title by throwing a distance of 18.61m and gaining 10 points for her effort, leaving Cierra Jackson of Fresno State in second and Makayla Long of Colorado in third. CSU track and field's official Instagram page celebrated the victory with a carousel of pictures and captioned:

"𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧. 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝. Mya Lesnar captures a fourth-straight @mountainwestconference shot put title."

Lesnar threw a distance of 19.08m, the then-personal best in shot put at the 2024 Mountain West Outdoor Conference Championships. The same year, she earned the shot put title at the NCAA Championships, covering a distance of 18.53m.

Brock Lesnar's daughter once shared her plans after graduating from Colorado State

Mya at 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championship - (Source: Getty)

Born to professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist Brock Lesnar, Mya decided to pursue a career in track and field instead. She will soon end her college career at Colorado State, but assured that her post-college plans would be around her alma mater to train. She also revealed her desire to turn into a professional athlete.

"I think I'm going to try this whole professional athlete thing out maybe and I think I'm going to stick around Colorado State because I need a coach and I think my coach is the best so I'm going to stay here for a while and train with him and see how it goes. But yeah, I think I really could do this pro thing and I just think, as long as I continue to love what I do I'm going to stay on this path, and we'll just see where it takes me," she said to sports anchor Zoe Weir in an interview with CTV Sports. (3:30 onwards)

Brock Lesnar's daughter achieved her personal best distance of 22.06m in the weight throw at the Mountain West Championships in Albuquerque.

