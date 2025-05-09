  • home icon
  Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya reacts to Duke Lesnar being drafted by Medicine Hat Tigers

Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya reacts to Duke Lesnar being drafted by Medicine Hat Tigers

By Amitha Reji George
Modified May 09, 2025 11:36 GMT
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar’s son Duke Lesnar drafted by WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers - (Image via Brock Lesnar/Getty & Duke Lesnar's IG/@dukelesnar22)

Duke Lesnar, the son of WWE legend Brock Lesnar and Sable, has made a major step in his athletic career. The 15-year-old was selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League (WHL) prospects draft.

Medicine Hat Tigers, a junior hockey team in Canada, chose Duke Lesnar with the 115th overall pick in the WHL draft. The WHL is a prominent junior league that spans Western Canada and the Northwest United States, promoting young hockey talent.

Duke Lesnar’s sister, Mya Lesnar, an NCAA indoor champion in the shot put, shared her support for her brother’s achievement. She shared the official Medicine Hat Tigers post as her story.

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@mya.lesnar).
Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@mya.lesnar).

Last season, Duke Lesnar played for the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep team in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). In 30 games, he recorded 13 goals and 15 assists, totalling 28 points. His impressive performance paved the way for his draft selection.

Duke was born in Minnesota and moved to Saskatchewan with his family in 2014. He is the youngest of three hockey-playing Lesnar brothers. His eldest brother, Alexander Lesnar, plays ACHA Division II college hockey for Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. His second brother, Turk Lesnar, plays for the U17 AAA team at Notre Dame and was Duke’s teammate this past season.

The Tigers officially announced their selection on X, stating:

"With the 115th pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Tigers are proud to select Duke Lesnar from the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep!"
Duke Lesnar will start Medicine Hat Tigers rookie camp later this summer. This major achievement keeps him on track to become eligible for the 2029 NHL Entry Draft.

While Duke Lesnar takes a new step into sports, what has Brock Lesnar been up to?

Brock Lesnar enters the ring during the 2023 WWE - Source: Getty
Brock Lesnar enters the ring during the 2023 WWE - Source: Getty

WWE Legend, Brock Lesnar's children are establishing their mark in the athletic fields like hockey and shot put, different from their father's wrestling career. WWE legend last wrestled in WWE SummerSlam 2023 and got tied up in allegations involving Vince McMahon.

In the Summer Slam 2023 event, Brock was defeated by Cody Rhodes. It was a heated fight with several momentum swings. Brock dominated early with an F-5 and a Kimura lock. However, he got hurt when his face went into an exposed steel turnbuckle.

Cody Rhodes started targeting and attacking the open wound of Brock Lesnar. Down the stretch, he once again went for a Kimura, but Rhodes fought and landed a Cody Cutter, followed by three cross Rhodes finishers and secured a clean pinfall victory. In the post-match, Brock raised Rhodes' arms in a show of respect.

While it remains uncertain whether Brock will return to the ring, his son, Duke, has chosen a different path in athletics and made an impressive start in his career.

Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

Journalism graduate interested in covering Women's Sports and Olympics

