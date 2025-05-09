Huge news about Brock Lesnar's son

Huge news has now broken surrounding Brock Lesnar's son. The WWE veteran's child has taken a major step.
Lesnar himself has not been seen in WWE for quite some time. However, there is good news surrounding his son at the moment.
Lesnar's son's name is Duke Lesnar. The young one was drafted to the Medicine Hat Tigers, which is a major junior ice hockey team in the Western Hockey League in Canada. The Western Hockey League is a part of the CHL, which sees NHL drafts take place. Getting into a team here means that Brock Lesnar's son now has a huge chance of getting drafted into the NHL in the future if he can stand out.
He was the 115th pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. The Medicine Hat Tigers sent a message after he was selected for their team.
"With the 115th pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Tigers are proud to select Duke Lesnar from the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep!"
Meanwhile, his father, Brock Lesnar, has not been seen in a WWE ring for almost two years. At this time, while there's always a chance that he returns, given the controversy surrounding him and Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, he may choose to stay away.