Who is Duke Lesnar? Meet WWE legend Brock Lesnar’s son

Brock Lesnar is currently absent from WWE and has no sign of returning anytime soon. Amid this, the son of the Beast Incarnate, Duke Lesnar, has been taking major steps in his career.

For those who might not know, Duke Lesnar is the youngest son of the Suplex City Owner and Sable. Duke was born on July 21, 2010, in Minnesota, United States of America, which makes him around 15 years old in 2025. Since his childhood, Duke has been passionate about ice hockey.

He even participated in the Under-13 Moose Mountain Minor Hockey League. Recently, news emerged that the son of the veteran WWE star was drafted to the Medicine Hat Tigers, a significant junior ice hockey team in the Western Hockey League in Canada.

This happened during the NHL draft 2025, which the Western Hockey League was also part of. This news came to light when the Medicine Hat Tigers' official X/Twitter account shared a post and revealed this announcement.

"With the 115th pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Tigers are proud to select Duke Lesnar from the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep!" They stated.

So, despite being the 115th pick in the 2025 WHL prospects draft, Duke Lesnar has a great chance to shine and to stand out in the entire competition. His performance could mark a stepping stone for his future. If he performs well, he will indeed get immense opportunities shortly.

We at Sportskeeda wish Duke Lesnar the Best of Luck and hope for his continued success in this field.

Is Brock Lesnar already retired from WWE?

The last time Brock Lesnar appeared in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut was at SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar clashed against Cody Rhodes at that PLE and lost in a singles bout.

Since then, there has been no sign of Brock Lesnar making his WWE return. A few weeks back, a fan claimed that in an interaction with the Beast, Lesnar affirmed that he is now retired.

This news sent a shockwave through the entire WWE Universe. The fans of the Beast Incarnate aren't ready for his retirement yet, though an official confirmation is yet to come.

The veteran has already missed this year's WrestleMania, too, which lowers his chances of returning to the squared circle again.

