Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar claims major National Title after powerful performance

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, claimed the shot put title at the 2025 NCAA Division Track and Field Championships. She added the laurel to the indoor title she won in the 2024 edition.

Mya Lesnar has been a force to be reckoned with at the NCAA level, bagging titles and breaking records in the shot put. Having forged a career different than her wrestler father, the 23-year-old began her journey at Arizona State University before transferring to Colorado State after the 2021-22 season.

She made history in the last home meet, throwing 19.60 to break the CSU program and facility record, building up to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. On June 12, 2025, the senior put her best foot forward and threw a distance of 62-feet, 4 1/2 inches, winning the shot put title for her effort. The National title in outdoors was the first for CSU in 20 years.

Brock Lesnar's daughter took the lead in her first throw, which covered 60 feet, her second-best throw that catapulted the shot putter to the top two in the first round.

Besides winning the NCAA indoor title in 2024, Lesnar recorded an outdoor personal best with a distance of 19.08m at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships. She repeated her feat in 2025, capturing her fourth-straight shot put title.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, shared how the right coach and teammates helped her in her journey

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, who attended the Alexandria Area High School and set a Central Lakes Conference Indoor Track Championship Meet record in the shot put, talked about how CSU has been sending more women throwers to the NCAA Championships despite its budget not being much.

"We don’t have a ton of money, like an SEC school, a Big Ten school. I’m going into this thing ranked No. 1 and we don’t have all the resources," she said. (via press conference)

She further talked about how throwing only requires good coaching and support, and nothing fancy.

"You don’t need fancy things to throw. You need one old shot put and a great coach. None of us need fancy equipment to throw far. We just have a coach that’s all-in, that trusts us and teammates that trust us and we like to have fun and push each other.”

Lesnar also competed in the weight throw, recording a personal best at the 2024 Mountain West Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

