  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships Results: Mya Lesnar wins National title with dominant throw

NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships Results: Mya Lesnar wins National title with dominant throw

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Jun 13, 2025 04:16 GMT
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track &amp; Field - Day 8 - Source: Getty
Mya Lesnar at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon (Photo by Getty Images)

The 2025 NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships are scheduled from Wednesday, June 11, to Saturday, June 14, at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Day 2 of the Championships witnessed multiple athletes competing after earning the qualification at NCAA East and West first rounds.

Ad

Day 2 of the NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships saw Mya Lesnar, daughter of former WWE wrestler Brock Lesner, top the women's shot put event. The Colorado State athlete dominated the event by recording a stunning distance of 19.01m over Abria Smith's 18.85m and Nina Ndubuisi's 18.50m.

Results of Day 2 of the NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships 2025

The results of the events held on Day 2 of the 2025 NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships are given below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Women Hammer:

  1. Stephanie Ratcliffe (Georgia) - 71.37m
  2. Shelby Frank (Texas Tech) - 71.05m
  3. Lara Roberts (Texas State) - 70.42m
  4. Emma Robbins (Oklahoma State) - 69.27m
  5. Giavonna Meeks (California) - 68.94m
  6. Gudrun Hallgrimsdottir (VCU) - 68.66m
  7. Kenna Curry (North Dakota) - 68.16m
  8. Chloe Lindeman (Wisconsin) - 67.82m

Women Pole Vault:

  1. Hana Moll (Washington) - 4.79m (MR, CR)
  2. Chloe Timberg (Rutgers) - 4.49m
  3. Amanda Moll (Washington) - 4.49m
  4. Erica Ellis (Kansas) - 4.44m
  5. Anna Willis (South Dakota) - 4.44m
  6. Emily Fitzsimmons (Oregon) - 4.44m
  7. Gennifer Hirata (South Dakota) - 4.44m
  8. Mia Morello (Illinois) - 4.39m
Ad

Women Javelin:

  1. Valentina Barrios Bornacelli (Missouri) - 62.00m
  2. Manuela Rotundo (Georgia) - 60.35m
  3. Irene Jepkemboi (TCU) - 60.31m
  4. Lianna Davidson (Georgia) - 59.03m
  5. Maddie Harris Nebraska - 58.36m
  6. Jana Van Schalkwyk (UCLA) - 57.07m
  7. McKyla Van Der Westhuizen (Rice) - 56.65m
  8. Kelsi Oldryod (Utah Valley) - 56.37m

Women Long Jump:

  1. Synclair Savage (Louisville) - 6.72m
  2. Alyssa Jones (Stanford) - 6.70m
  3. Alexis Brown (Baylor) - 6.63m
  4. Tacoria Humphrey Illinois - 6.62m
  5. Anthaya Charlton (Florida) - 6.58m
  6. Sophia Beckmon (Illinois) - 6.49m
  7. Aaliyah Foster (Texas) - 6.47m
  8. Prestina Ochonogor (Tarleton State) - 6.41m
Ad

Women Shot Put:

  1. Mya Lesnar (Colorado State) - 19.01m
  2. Abria Smith (Illinois) - 18.85m
  3. Nina Ndubuisi (Texas) - 18.50m
  4. Jayden Ulrich (Louisville) - 18.26m
  5. Ashley Erasmus (USC) - 17.99m
  6. Kelsie Murrell-Ross (Georgia) - 17.80m
  7. MyeJoi Williams (Alabama) - 17.73m
  8. Cierra Jackson (Fresno State) - 17.70m

Women 10,000m:

  1. Pamela Kosgei (New Mexico) - 31:17.82 (MR)
  2. Grace Hartman NC State - 31:32.15
  3. Joy Naukot (West Virginia) - 31:34.34
  4. Paityn Noe (Arkansas) - 31:36.91
  5. Chloe Scrimgeour (Georgetown) - 31:41.68
  6. Edna Chepkemoi (LSU) - 32:10.75
  7. Rosina Machu (Gonzaga) - 32:15.49
  8. Brenda Tuwei (Alabama) - 32:20.14

The results of the events held on Day 1 of the 2025 NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships can be found here.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications