NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships Results: Mya Lesnar wins National title with dominant throw

The 2025 NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships are scheduled from Wednesday, June 11, to Saturday, June 14, at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Day 2 of the Championships witnessed multiple athletes competing after earning the qualification at NCAA East and West first rounds.
Day 2 of the NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships saw Mya Lesnar, daughter of former WWE wrestler Brock Lesner, top the women's shot put event. The Colorado State athlete dominated the event by recording a stunning distance of 19.01m over Abria Smith's 18.85m and Nina Ndubuisi's 18.50m.
Results of Day 2 of the NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships 2025
Women Hammer:
- Stephanie Ratcliffe (Georgia) - 71.37m
- Shelby Frank (Texas Tech) - 71.05m
- Lara Roberts (Texas State) - 70.42m
- Emma Robbins (Oklahoma State) - 69.27m
- Giavonna Meeks (California) - 68.94m
- Gudrun Hallgrimsdottir (VCU) - 68.66m
- Kenna Curry (North Dakota) - 68.16m
- Chloe Lindeman (Wisconsin) - 67.82m
Women Pole Vault:
- Hana Moll (Washington) - 4.79m (MR, CR)
- Chloe Timberg (Rutgers) - 4.49m
- Amanda Moll (Washington) - 4.49m
- Erica Ellis (Kansas) - 4.44m
- Anna Willis (South Dakota) - 4.44m
- Emily Fitzsimmons (Oregon) - 4.44m
- Gennifer Hirata (South Dakota) - 4.44m
- Mia Morello (Illinois) - 4.39m
Women Javelin:
- Valentina Barrios Bornacelli (Missouri) - 62.00m
- Manuela Rotundo (Georgia) - 60.35m
- Irene Jepkemboi (TCU) - 60.31m
- Lianna Davidson (Georgia) - 59.03m
- Maddie Harris Nebraska - 58.36m
- Jana Van Schalkwyk (UCLA) - 57.07m
- McKyla Van Der Westhuizen (Rice) - 56.65m
- Kelsi Oldryod (Utah Valley) - 56.37m
Women Long Jump:
- Synclair Savage (Louisville) - 6.72m
- Alyssa Jones (Stanford) - 6.70m
- Alexis Brown (Baylor) - 6.63m
- Tacoria Humphrey Illinois - 6.62m
- Anthaya Charlton (Florida) - 6.58m
- Sophia Beckmon (Illinois) - 6.49m
- Aaliyah Foster (Texas) - 6.47m
- Prestina Ochonogor (Tarleton State) - 6.41m
Women Shot Put:
- Mya Lesnar (Colorado State) - 19.01m
- Abria Smith (Illinois) - 18.85m
- Nina Ndubuisi (Texas) - 18.50m
- Jayden Ulrich (Louisville) - 18.26m
- Ashley Erasmus (USC) - 17.99m
- Kelsie Murrell-Ross (Georgia) - 17.80m
- MyeJoi Williams (Alabama) - 17.73m
- Cierra Jackson (Fresno State) - 17.70m
Women 10,000m:
- Pamela Kosgei (New Mexico) - 31:17.82 (MR)
- Grace Hartman NC State - 31:32.15
- Joy Naukot (West Virginia) - 31:34.34
- Paityn Noe (Arkansas) - 31:36.91
- Chloe Scrimgeour (Georgetown) - 31:41.68
- Edna Chepkemoi (LSU) - 32:10.75
- Rosina Machu (Gonzaga) - 32:15.49
- Brenda Tuwei (Alabama) - 32:20.14
The results of the events held on Day 1 of the 2025 NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships can be found here.