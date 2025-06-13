NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships Results: Mya Lesnar wins National title with dominant throw

The 2025 NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships are scheduled from Wednesday, June 11, to Saturday, June 14, at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Day 2 of the Championships witnessed multiple athletes competing after earning the qualification at NCAA East and West first rounds.

Day 2 of the NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships saw Mya Lesnar, daughter of former WWE wrestler Brock Lesner, top the women's shot put event. The Colorado State athlete dominated the event by recording a stunning distance of 19.01m over Abria Smith's 18.85m and Nina Ndubuisi's 18.50m.

Results of Day 2 of the NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships 2025

The results of the events held on Day 2 of the 2025 NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships are given below.

Women Hammer:

Stephanie Ratcliffe (Georgia) - 71.37m Shelby Frank (Texas Tech) - 71.05m Lara Roberts (Texas State) - 70.42m Emma Robbins (Oklahoma State) - 69.27m Giavonna Meeks (California) - 68.94m Gudrun Hallgrimsdottir (VCU) - 68.66m Kenna Curry (North Dakota) - 68.16m Chloe Lindeman (Wisconsin) - 67.82m

Women Pole Vault:

Hana Moll (Washington) - 4.79m (MR, CR) Chloe Timberg (Rutgers) - 4.49m Amanda Moll (Washington) - 4.49m Erica Ellis (Kansas) - 4.44m Anna Willis (South Dakota) - 4.44m Emily Fitzsimmons (Oregon) - 4.44m Gennifer Hirata (South Dakota) - 4.44m Mia Morello (Illinois) - 4.39m

Women Javelin:

Valentina Barrios Bornacelli (Missouri) - 62.00m Manuela Rotundo (Georgia) - 60.35m Irene Jepkemboi (TCU) - 60.31m Lianna Davidson (Georgia) - 59.03m Maddie Harris Nebraska - 58.36m Jana Van Schalkwyk (UCLA) - 57.07m McKyla Van Der Westhuizen (Rice) - 56.65m Kelsi Oldryod (Utah Valley) - 56.37m

Women Long Jump:

Synclair Savage (Louisville) - 6.72m Alyssa Jones (Stanford) - 6.70m Alexis Brown (Baylor) - 6.63m Tacoria Humphrey Illinois - 6.62m Anthaya Charlton (Florida) - 6.58m Sophia Beckmon (Illinois) - 6.49m Aaliyah Foster (Texas) - 6.47m Prestina Ochonogor (Tarleton State) - 6.41m

Women Shot Put:

Mya Lesnar (Colorado State) - 19.01m Abria Smith (Illinois) - 18.85m Nina Ndubuisi (Texas) - 18.50m Jayden Ulrich (Louisville) - 18.26m Ashley Erasmus (USC) - 17.99m Kelsie Murrell-Ross (Georgia) - 17.80m MyeJoi Williams (Alabama) - 17.73m Cierra Jackson (Fresno State) - 17.70m

Women 10,000m:

Pamela Kosgei (New Mexico) - 31:17.82 (MR) Grace Hartman NC State - 31:32.15 Joy Naukot (West Virginia) - 31:34.34 Paityn Noe (Arkansas) - 31:36.91 Chloe Scrimgeour (Georgetown) - 31:41.68 Edna Chepkemoi (LSU) - 32:10.75 Rosina Machu (Gonzaga) - 32:15.49 Brenda Tuwei (Alabama) - 32:20.14

The results of the events held on Day 1 of the 2025 NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships can be found here.

