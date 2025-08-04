"2025 tested me" - Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya shares strong message after challenging season

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, recently shared a strong message after her challenging 2025 track and field season. This comes just a few days after her campaign at the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.

Ad

The 23-year-old didn't succeed in booking her place in the World Championships team during the event, as she finished ninth with a highest registered mark of 18.51. Notably, the defending World champ, Chase Jackson, was the winner of the event with a mark of 20.84m, while Maggie Ewen and Jessica Ramsey finished second and third in 19.94 and 19.56, respectively.

Following this disappointing campaign at the US Nationals, Mya shared a post on her Instagram stories where she stated that the 2025 season taught her a lot, and also announced her conclusion of this challenging season. She stated:

Ad

Trending

"Season complete. 2025 tested me, taught me, and made me better."

Screenshot of Lesnar's daughter's Instagram story featuring her message after the 2025 season (Image via: @mya.lesnar on IG)

Despite her disappointment at the USATF Outdoor Nationals, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, experienced immense success at the collegiate level. She won the NCAA shot put title just a few months ago. She also clinched top podium finishes at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational, Pacific Coast Invitational, and the Mountain West Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships.

Ad

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya opens up about how her interests delved towards shot put

Mya Lesnar (Image via: Getty)

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, explained how her interest in shot put and track and field grew after her high school years. Speaking in an interview just a few months ago, Mya revealed that she started as a volleyball player and wanted to pursue it, but didn't receive any major offers in the sport.

Ad

She further added that several individuals around her told her she could be good at sports, and after she received a few offers in the sport, following which she didn't turn back. Mya said (via CTV 11, 1:02 onwards):

"So I actually started playing volleyball, and I went to school actually to play division one volleyball but I didn't get any offers and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball but I had a lot of people be like, 'hey you can be good at this', and I started taking it a little bit more seriously and then I started getting some offers on track and I was like, I could really do this thing."

Ad

Notably, Mya's father, Brock Lesnar, is one of the most charismatic individuals in the UFC and WWE circuits, having held both the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt and WWE and Universal Championship belts in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More