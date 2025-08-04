"2025 tested me" - Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya shares strong message after challenging season

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, recently shared a strong message after her challenging 2025 track and field season. This comes just a few days after her campaign at the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.
The 23-year-old didn't succeed in booking her place in the World Championships team during the event, as she finished ninth with a highest registered mark of 18.51. Notably, the defending World champ, Chase Jackson, was the winner of the event with a mark of 20.84m, while Maggie Ewen and Jessica Ramsey finished second and third in 19.94 and 19.56, respectively.
Following this disappointing campaign at the US Nationals, Mya shared a post on her Instagram stories where she stated that the 2025 season taught her a lot, and also announced her conclusion of this challenging season. She stated:
"Season complete. 2025 tested me, taught me, and made me better."
Despite her disappointment at the USATF Outdoor Nationals, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, experienced immense success at the collegiate level. She won the NCAA shot put title just a few months ago. She also clinched top podium finishes at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational, Pacific Coast Invitational, and the Mountain West Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships.
Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya opens up about how her interests delved towards shot put
Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, explained how her interest in shot put and track and field grew after her high school years. Speaking in an interview just a few months ago, Mya revealed that she started as a volleyball player and wanted to pursue it, but didn't receive any major offers in the sport.
She further added that several individuals around her told her she could be good at sports, and after she received a few offers in the sport, following which she didn't turn back. Mya said (via CTV 11, 1:02 onwards):
"So I actually started playing volleyball, and I went to school actually to play division one volleyball but I didn't get any offers and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball but I had a lot of people be like, 'hey you can be good at this', and I started taking it a little bit more seriously and then I started getting some offers on track and I was like, I could really do this thing."
Notably, Mya's father, Brock Lesnar, is one of the most charismatic individuals in the UFC and WWE circuits, having held both the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt and WWE and Universal Championship belts in his career.