Reported reason WWE was able to bring back Brock Lesnar

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 04, 2025 04:08 GMT
Brock Lesnar (Image Credits: WWE on X)
Brock Lesnar (Image Credits: WWE on X)

Brock Lesnar's long-awaited return caused a massive stir on social media, given that he was allegedly named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. An interesting note on his return has come to light.

The Beast Incarnate made his presence felt at MetLife Stadium soon after Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night Two of SummerSlam.

He immediately locked eyes with his long-time rival, John Cena, and took him out with an F5 to put him on notice. Fans have since been divided over WWE's decision to bring him back.

An X user asked Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio whether the legal team has given the green light to his return.

The wrestling journalist noted that the lawyers have now "obviously" cleared him, confirming previous reports that the legal team was blocking Brock Lesnar's return.

"Obviously. That's what was keeping him out."

You can check out his tweet below:

The Cenation Leader has four months left on his retirement tour, and it seems like The Beast Incarnate is on his radar. The two men haven't crossed paths since 2015.

Will Brock Lesnar be the one to finally end John Cena's career this year? Fans need to stay tuned to find out how his farewell tour wraps up.

Edited by Neda Ali
