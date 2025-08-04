Triple H breaks silence on Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam return

WWE sent shockwaves across the wrestling industry by bringing back Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. The Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has shared a message following the ending of the Biggest Party of the Summer.During Night Two's main event, John Cena failed to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. The two men fought all over MetLife Stadium, using every weapon in their arsenal to punish each other.However, it was the American Nightmare who showed resilience and came out on top. The closing moments of the match saw Rhodes land the Cody Cutter on Cena off the top rope, causing the Cenation Leader's face to smash through the table. He followed up with Cross Rhodes to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship. As an emotional John Cena was bidding farewell in his last SummerSlam match, the &quot;Next Big Thing&quot; theme song blared through the arena speakers. The Franchise Player had a look of disbelief, seeing a ghost of his past coming back to haunt him in his farewell tour. Brock Lesnar sent a stern warning to John Cena, giving him an F5 in the middle of the ring as the show went off the air.A little while ago, Triple H took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to send the following message:&quot;The Beast is back. #SummerSlam,&quot; The Game wrote. With Clash in Paris fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if Triple H will book Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena at the marquee event in France.