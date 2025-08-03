Create

WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Live Results: JOHN CENA BETRAYAL; CODY RHODES HEEL?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedAug 03, 2025 02:24 GMT

Check out the live results from WWE SummerSlam Night 2 right here!

Welcome to the coverage of WWE SummerSlam Night 2. It will begin at 6 PM EST! 

1. Women's World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky
2. No Disqualification, No Countout Last Chance match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
3. Steel Cage match for the WWE United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
4. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles
5. Six-Pack Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Andrade and Rey Fénix vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)
6. Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
