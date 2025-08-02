"I'm done" - Damian Priest injured before WWE SummerSlam, as star sends message on SmackDown

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 02, 2025 02:52 GMT
The star sent a message (Credit: WWE SmackDown on Netflix)

Damian Priest was left hurt on WWE SmackDown this week as medical personnel had to be called following the stoppage of his match. A star has now sent a message, moments after things spiralled out of control.

Aleister Black and Damian Priest met in a match tonight, after the two of them had been building a feud for a while. It took place after Priest tried to save R-Truth from Black's wrath. After that went south, the two started to go at each other, with Black and Priest finally meeting in the ring.

Unfortunately, there was no conclusion to the match as it had to be stopped when Black threw a steel chair directly into the face of Damian Priest, causing a disqualification. The former World Heavyweight Champion was left writhing in pain, and Black decided to take advantage. He beat the star down further outside the ring, attacking him with the steel chair, saying that he was not done. He then took things too far, smashing Priest against the steel steps repeatedly.

The star then finally hit a Black Mass on Priest, and the star fell awkwardly on the steps. Once that was done, then finally, Black said he was done.

"I'm done."

Priest had to be taken away by medical personnel as a result of the attack and is possibly injured before SummerSlam.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Harish Raj S
