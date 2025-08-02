"I'm done" - Damian Priest injured before WWE SummerSlam, as star sends message on SmackDown

Damian Priest was left hurt on WWE SmackDown this week as medical personnel had to be called following the stoppage of his match. A star has now sent a message, moments after things spiralled out of control.Aleister Black and Damian Priest met in a match tonight, after the two of them had been building a feud for a while. It took place after Priest tried to save R-Truth from Black's wrath. After that went south, the two started to go at each other, with Black and Priest finally meeting in the ring.Unfortunately, there was no conclusion to the match as it had to be stopped when Black threw a steel chair directly into the face of Damian Priest, causing a disqualification. The former World Heavyweight Champion was left writhing in pain, and Black decided to take advantage. He beat the star down further outside the ring, attacking him with the steel chair, saying that he was not done. He then took things too far, smashing Priest against the steel steps repeatedly.The star then finally hit a Black Mass on Priest, and the star fell awkwardly on the steps. Once that was done, then finally, Black said he was done.&quot;I'm done.&quot;Priest had to be taken away by medical personnel as a result of the attack and is possibly injured before SummerSlam.