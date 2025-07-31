Jey Uso visibly angry after blocked from entering WWE show

Jey Uso was not allowed to enter a WWE show and got visibly angry when it happened. In a video that has emerged, what happened to him has now been revealed.Uso was driving to a WWE show when he was stopped at the gate by security. He had been boasting about how everyone knew him now.&quot;Oh they know me now Uce.&quot;Unfortunately, when he reached the gate, security stopped him. He asked if he was with WWE and didn’t recognize the star at all. &quot;Uh, you with the WWE? But I'm looking for Mark Henry, Tully Blanchard, or Steve Levy. Y'all got your credentials?... Y'all not going to the dock? Y'all going to the... Trying to park in the media lot, huh?... You the talent?&quot;Jey Uso could be seen growing visibly frustrated in the clip. The longer time went on, the more it looked like the situation was escalating. However, Mark Henry being in the car behind Jey Uso and clearing him meant that he could enter the area to park after all.The YEET Master was not recognized at all, and he was frustrated as he drove away, saying that they had to go repeatedly.