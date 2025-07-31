  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso visibly angry after blocked from entering WWE show

Jey Uso visibly angry after blocked from entering WWE show

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 31, 2025 03:19 GMT
The star was upset (Credit: WWE Unreal)
The star was upset (Credit: WWE Unreal on Netflix)

Jey Uso was not allowed to enter a WWE show and got visibly angry when it happened. In a video that has emerged, what happened to him has now been revealed.

Ad

Uso was driving to a WWE show when he was stopped at the gate by security. He had been boasting about how everyone knew him now.

"Oh they know me now Uce."

Unfortunately, when he reached the gate, security stopped him. He asked if he was with WWE and didn’t recognize the star at all.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

"Uh, you with the WWE? But I'm looking for Mark Henry, Tully Blanchard, or Steve Levy. Y'all got your credentials?... Y'all not going to the dock? Y'all going to the... Trying to park in the media lot, huh?... You the talent?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jey Uso could be seen growing visibly frustrated in the clip. The longer time went on, the more it looked like the situation was escalating. However, Mark Henry being in the car behind Jey Uso and clearing him meant that he could enter the area to park after all.

The YEET Master was not recognized at all, and he was frustrated as he drove away, saying that they had to go repeatedly.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications