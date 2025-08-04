Brock Lesnar looks unrecognizable upon WWE return at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar made his return at SummerSlam 2025, and he looked almost unrecognizable.Brock Lesnar is one of the most physically imposing WWE Superstars of all time. He is a perfect combination of size and speed. He is also one of the most dominating specimens to ever step inside a WWE ring. Over the years, Lesnar has destroyed and hurt multiple superstars in the ring, making him one of the most feared athletes of all time.The Beast Incarnate is known as a box office draw and has made occasional appearances for the Stamford-based promotion over the years. His last appearance was at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. Since then, he has not been seen on WWE TV. For a while, it seemed like Lesnar might never return to the company, especially after he was alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.However, tonight at SummerSlam, after John Cena's match against Cody Rhodes, Lesnar made a shocking return to the company. He looked almost unrecognizable compared to the last time he was seen on TV. He had grown out his hair and changed his beard style a bit, which made him look different.Things aren't looking too good for John Cena now that Brock Lesnar is back in WWE.