Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya shares fired-up reaction as she gears up for USATF Outdoor Championships

Former WWE champion Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently shared glimpses of her training sessions ahead of the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The event, also a qualifying event for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo (scheduled for September 13–21), is set to begin on Thursday, July 31.

Lesnar, with a season best of 19.60m, will be entering the event to make it to the first Worlds team of her career. She is coming after an impressive collegiate season with Colorado State University that saw her clinch the NCAA Outdoor title with a throw of 19.01m, similar to her decorated father, who was a 285 lbs NCAA title holder. She also participated in the Diamond League event in Eugene earlier this month, but finished 10th.

Just a few days before the USATF Outdoor Nationals, Mya shared a video of her shot put practice sessions on her Instagram stories and added a two-word fiery message to express her excitement for the USATF Outdoor Nationals. She remarked:

"Let's go"

Notably, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, also bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year but failed after finishing 12th in the US Olympic trials.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, opened up about winning the 2025 NCAA title

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, made her feelings known after winning the shot put title at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Mya saw a very improved result this year compared to her last year's performance, where she missed the podium after finishing fifth.

Speaking in an interview after her victory, Mya shared that the throws she executed in the tournament didn't happen frequently for her and, thereby, was a pretty amazing experience. Additionally, the 23-year-old also mentioned the immense trust she has in her coach, Brian Bedard.

"It was pretty awesome. Obviously throws like that don’t happen often, and to do it on my first one was pretty cool. I just went calm, hit my cues. Brian Bedard and I have tons of trust, and that's exactly what we did. I think it had more of an effect for me. It meant more for me to do it on the first one, to start off the competition strong. A lot of the other ladies responded. It was awesome," she said (via Reuters).

In contrast to her NCAA Outdoors performance last year, Mya won the NCAA Indoor Championships last year after registering a mark of 18.53m.

