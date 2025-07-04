"Superstar of a man, but just dad to me"- Mya Lesnar opens up about handling the pressure of being Brock Lesnar's daughter

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently expressed her feelings about the pressure of being the daughter of American professional wrestler Brock Lesnar. The shot put athlete recently bid goodbye to CSU after winning the NCAA Championship title.

Ad

Mya was last seen in action at the 2025 NCAA Championships, which took place at the Hayward Field on June 12, where she claimed the national title in the shot put event by recording a throw of 19.01m. With this mark, she was just one meter away from tying the collegiate record. This marked Mya's second NCAA title, as she also became the NCAA indoor shot put champion in 2024.

Shortly after earning the title, she sat for a conversation with throw BIG throw FAR podcast, where she opened up about the pressure of being the daughter of Brock Lesnar. Opening up about wanting to achieve a certain level of success because she was the daughter of the wrestling star, Mya Lesnar said (33:15 onward):

Ad

Trending

“I could be number one if I wanted to be, but I needed to unlock some things in order to, you know, get to that success or get to that level that I wanted to be at. So I ended up, you know, I still to this day, I go to a sports therapist and, you know, there's there was always this pressure of, okay, Brock Lesnar's daughter, you know, the superstar of a man, but just dad to me, right? I'm supposed to, you know, the bar was high, obviously, right?And so I kind of felt some pressure, like there, to be the superstar of an athlete, too."

Ad

The athlete recently booked a place as a semifinalist for winning the Bowerman Award. For this title, she will be competing against some top-notch athletes, including JaMeesia Ford, Savannah Sutherland, and more. She also became the Women's Outdoor Track & Field Co-Athlete of the Year on June 27, 2025.

When Mya Lesnar opened up about how she sees her father, Brock Lesnar

In 2024, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, sat for an interview with The Denver, where she spoke about her father. She opened up about how her father is one of her biggest supporters, and she found it 'cool' that she has been in his shadow a little bit during her career.

Ad

Revealing how she sees her father, Mya said:

"I think I’ve been in his shadow for so many years, which is cool I guess but honestly, to me, at the end of the day, what I want people to know is he’s dad to me. I honestly don’t look at him as this superstar of a person. Him just being in my corner and now me kind of being in the spotlight and him in my shadow a little bit, watching me, I think that’s super cool."

Mya Lesnar also opened up about one of the biggest life lessons she learned from Brock Lesnar. She stated that after she won her first NCAA title, he taught her to take it all in and then put it away. Explaining the lesson, she said that he taught her to focus on the hard work and not let the trophies or the wins change her as a person.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More