Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya breaks silence after making relationship official; sends three-word message to boyfriend

Mya Lesnar, daughter of Brock Lesnar, has made her first comment after her boyfriend made their relationship official on his Instagram handle. Mya is in a relationship with NFL player Drew Moss.

Nicole McClain, Brock's ex-fiancée, gave birth to twins in 2002, Mya and Luke. Mya has been in the spotlight for a while now, courtesy of her accomplishments in shot put. Her recent triumphs include the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

NFL player Drew Moss recently shared a couple of pictures with Mya Lesnar, making their relationship public. It didn't take long for Mya to respond to the post with the following message:

"My handsome man 😍," she wrote.

Brock Lesnar's heartfelt comments about his daughter Mya

In 2011, Lesnar's book, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, was published. The book detailed his struggles in WWE and his initial exit from the company, besides several other topics. Lesnar also talked in detail about his daughter, Mya, in the book. Here's what he wrote about her:

“While all this is happening, my daughter, Mya, was born. Right after my debut, and just as I started going on the road, this little baby came into my life and changed everything forever. I became a father on April 10, 2002. No matter what I do for the rest of my life, I'll always be Mya Lynn Lesnar's father first and foremost. I love Mya very much, and I can tell you from the day my daughter was born, I have been a blessed man because of her.” [H/T: Death Clutch]

Not much is known about Drew Moss at this point. The 22-year-old star joined the San Francisco 49ers NFL team earlier this year. The WWE Universe is quite elated over Mya Lesnar's personal update and would love nothing but to hear Brock Lesnar's reaction to the same.

