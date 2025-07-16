WWE icon Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya's real-life relationship confirmed

WWE icon Brock Lesnar isn't the only one subject to much discussion these days. His daughter, Mya, has also been making the headlines lately after news broke on her real-life relationship status.

Mya Lesnar has been following in her father's footsteps, but not in the world of pro wrestling.

She has found early success as a women's shot putter, having won the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships in consecutive years. For those unaware, The Beast Incarnate was a former NCAA Heavyweight Champion before making a transition to pro wrestling.

Mya became the first Colorado State athlete in two decades to achieve a rare feat.

The 23-year-old athlete is known to be very private about her personal life, but she appears to have made things official with an NFL star.

Drew Moss, a San Francisco 49ers guard, took to his Instagram handle to share heartwarming pictures with Mya Lesnar, with a three-word caption that reads:

"Forever wedding date❤."

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE fans have since flooded the comments section on their Instagram post with congratulatory messages.

Brock Lesnar must be a proud father and has been very supportive of her. He has been spotted accompanying his daughter to her tournaments.

It's safe to assume that he has been focusing on his family while being away from pro wrestling. Will he make his return to WWE anytime soon? Only time will tell.

