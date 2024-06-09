Brock Lesnar spotted with his daughter amid recent WWE controversy 

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since SummerSlam 2023 and it appears that he may not be returning anytime soon. The former world champion was allegedly alluded to in the recent Janel Grant lawsuit which reportedly led to plans for him to return being axed.

Lesnar has since been waiting in the wings to be handed a potential return date, but recent speculation suggests that WWE's legal team would need to clear his return first.

The former WWE Champion isn't hiding while awaiting his potential return though, since he was recently spotted at his son's hockey game and fans have also shared images showing him supporting his daughter Mya.

Mya has been following in her father's footsteps in the world of athletics as a track and field star athlete and a world champion in Shot Put. Her father has been spotted supporting her throughout her journey several times over the past few months as he looks to mold his children's careers while his own remains on hold.

When will Brock Lesnar make his return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars that WWE has ever created. He is also a major name in UFC, but it seems that the recent controversy surrounding him has made it difficult for WWE to allow him to return.

Vince McMahon has been completely shunned by the company to the point where he reportedly isn't even allowed to enter WWE Headquarters in Stamford anymore. It's unclear if this kind of treatment is the same for Lesnar also since he hasn't been mentioned often on TV and the only update on his status has been from Triple H in a recent press conference.

The lawsuit has recently taken a six-month break, could this be enough for legal to clear a return for Brock Lesnar after almost a year?

