What does Brock Lesnar think of his daughter, Mya Lynn Lesnar? Exploring the Beast as a father 

Brock Lesnar may smash pro wrestlers in the ring, but his true pride and blessings do not come from the squared circle. The Beast has been phenomenal during his time in the pro wrestling industry, but little did anyone know he’s a ‘family man’ at his core.

The Beast made his WWE debut back in 2002 and immediately became a sensation in the WWE Universe. His presence was huge and hardly anyone wasn’t awe-inspired as he came out to the arena. He had been WWE’s safety net to hype up any event up until he got tied up in allegations along with Vince McMahon.

Speaking of his debut year, 2002 wasn’t only about his career taking off, but also his stepping into fatherhood. As per Brock Lesnar, he will always be Mya Lynn Lesnar’s father first before anyone else.

“While all this is happening, my daughter, Mya, was born. Right after my debut, and just as I started going on the road, this little baby came into my life and changed everything forever. I became a father on April 10, 2002. No matter what I do for the rest of my life, I'll always be Mya Lynn Lesnar's father first and foremost. I love Mya very much, and I can tell you from the day my daughter was born, I have been a blessed man because of her.”

If nothing else proves how much Brock Lesnar is willing to do for his daughter, his recent appearance should be evidence enough. It so happens that after the allegations from a former WWE employee surfaced, the company gradually distanced itself from The Beast. Now, knowing Lesnar, he has always enjoyed the quiet life and hadn’t been photographed publicly since.

However, his latest public photograph is from Mya Lynn Lesnar’s shotput win. He’s seen hugging his daughter, and showing the softer side of him that the WWE Universe has seldom had a glimpse of.

Brock Lesnar opened up about what he preaches to his children

Brock Lesnar has two children, Mya Lynn and Luke, with his former fiancé and he has two sons, Turk and Duke, with his wife Sable.

During a Q&A Session with Newsday in the previous year, The Beast opened up about what he tells his children about success and how to fight for it.

"It’s funny how people that come from nothing end up with some success. That’s what I mean. That’s why I tell my kids all the time, ‘I want you to feel like you’re homeless. Fight like you’re homeless. Play hockey like you’re homeless.’ Because that’s the person you have to be to fight for things in your life. You have to just be a go-getter. Things aren’t just going to be given to you.”

As of now, it’s unknown if Brock Lesnar will ever return to WWE. It’s not that he still wants to chase fame. There’s a possibility he will choose to retire from the ring life and commit to the farm life.

