"Free Brock Lesnar" - WWE fans react to almost unrecognizable photo of absent star 

A new photo of WWE legend Brock Lesnar has emerged, and fans have reacted to his almost unrecognizable appearance. The Best Incarnate has not been in action since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 40 but has certainly had some issues along the way. Former CEO Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings after a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant came to light. McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Lauriniatis are accused of sex trafficking the former employee.

John Lauriniatis has come out against Vince McMahon and claimed that the 78-year-old had control over him. Brock Lesnar wasn't named in the lawsuit, but it was suggested that he also had an improper relationship with the former WWE employee.

No DQ has shared an image of Brock Lesnar with his daughter Mya on X after her women's shot put win. Lesnar and his daughter can be seen hugging in the image below.

Some wrestling fans noted that it is difficult to believe the accusations against the former champion after looking at him with his daughter. Several fans stated that The Beast Incarnate looked like a proud father in the new image.

Bill Apter suggests WWE Superstar could replace Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Bron Breakker could replace Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter stated that Bron Breakker would be a great opponent for Intercontinental Champion Gunther now that Brock Lesnar is seemingly out of the picture. Apter added that Breakker might even be able to dethrone The Ring General.

"I think it's the one guy who can defeat him, and that would be young Bron Breakker. He is on fire. If you look at it in the sense of sports, this young guy, and Gunther is young as well, but he is that rare 'you are not that familiar with what he could do on the main roster. And he has got that fire of his dad, Rick Steiner. He has got the fire of Scott Steiner." [1:00 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The 46-year-old has had a remarkable WWE career so far, but it is possible that he never returns to the company. Only time will tell what the future holds for Lesnar in the world of professional wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Lesnar's new appearance? Sound off in the comments section below.

