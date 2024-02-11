John Laurinaitis' recent claims regarding Vince McMahon controversy have made a WWE Hall of Famer "laugh all over the place" (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer has ridiculed the recent statement made by John Laurinaitis, claiming it is hilarious to even consider.

The former WWE Executive recently released a statement via his lawyer that he was just as much a victim in the Vince McMahon controversy as the plaintiff, Janel Grant. This has been received by others with varying levels of belief. However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long does not think the statement holds any truth.

Speaking on this week's Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long explained why he did not think John Laurinaitis' statement was true.

"Man listen, I don't wanna comment on this stuff because you know like I will always say it, people are innocent until proven guilty. But you know what, that just makes me laugh all over the place... Is he trying to campaign for a comedy show or get on TV to tell jokes or something? That's hilarious," said Long. [3:13 onwards]

He continued:

"Like I said, I am not saying anything about it but in my opinion. I believe he is guilty, but that's me. That's just me talking." [5:21 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

A WWE veteran believes TKO may have had a hand in John Laurinaitis' statement

According to Vince Russo, John Laurinaitis' recent statement may have been influenced by TKO and Ari Emanuel themselves.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"You know what that means to me? Do you know what that looks like to me? 'I'm singing in the rain.' He is going to sing like a canary. Again, you've got to ask yourself the question all of a sudden: Laurinaitis is a victim, a victim of who? You're clearly a victim of Vince McMahon. Now, you've got to ask yourself the question. Did TKO, did Ari Emanuel get to John Laurinaitis and say, Johnny boy, you ain't going to ever get a job for the rest of your life, but, come on, that sounds like me like he is going to sing like the canary," Russo explained.

As of now, it remains to be seen how the complex case unfolds in the coming weeks.

