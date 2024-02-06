Vince Russo on John Laurinaitis - "He's going to sing like a canary" (Exclusive)

As John Laurinaitis has seemingly turned on Vince McMahon and claimed to be a victim, Vince Russo commented on the recent developments. The veteran believed the former Head of Talent Relations would reveal all the dirty secrets about his former boss.

The wrestling world has been shaken to its core ever since former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit, accusing Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis of serious sexual misconduct and trafficking.

Laurinaitis' lawyer recently came out and publicly stated that his client and co-defendant in the lawsuit was a victim of Vince McMahon's forced decisions.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer addressed the surprising twist in the legal proceedings and was confident that John Laurinaitis wouldn't hesitate to spill the beans about Mr. McMahon and his contentious personal life.

Vince Russo felt that the ongoing lawsuit had created a complex situation and even speculated whether TKO had a role in John Laurinaitis seemingly turning on Vince McMahon.

"You know what that means to me? Do you know what that looks like to me? 'I'm singing in the rain.' He is going to sing like a canary. Again, you've got to ask yourself the question all of a sudden: Laurinaitis is a victim, a victim of who? You're clearly a victim of Vince McMahon. Now, you've got to ask yourself the question. Did TKO, did Ari Emanuel get to John Laurinaitis and say, Johnny boy, you ain't going to ever get a job for the rest of your life, but, come on, that sounds like me like he is going to sing like the canary," Russo explained. [From 06:45 to 07:30]

None of us know what's going on behind the scenes: Vince Russo

The legal ramifications of the lawsuit are pretty serious, and as seen already, it has resulted in WWE distancing itself from Vince McMahon.

John Laurinaitis turned the tables on Vince McMahon, which came as a shocker to many, but Vince Russo wondered whether this was just the start of something bigger to happen.

Vince Russo could foresee a scenario where Laurinaitis not only betrays Vince McMahon but also sues his former employer. Russo wasn't sure where the loyalties lie in the current landscape, in which McMahon is certainly front and center as the man with the most heat.

"Bro, unless Laurinaitis turns around and sues Vince [McMahon]. Let me tell you something, man. None of us know what's going on behind the scenes, but can you imagine if Vince let Laurinaitis hang out to dry? Can you imagine? And, what is Laurinaitis's defense, 'he was my boss. He made me do it. My job was on the line.' I mean, who knows? Maybe that's what the lawyer is talking about in the court of law; I mean, who knows? Who is on what side, who may be getting paid off, and what's true?" said Vince Russo. [From 08:24 to 09:10]

As things stand, the worst is yet to come for Vince McMahon, as the 78-year-old is also under federal investigation and could face more issues in the near future as he looks to clear his name.

