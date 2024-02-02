Vince McMahon faces federal investigation

A recent report suggests that federal officials are looking into the sexual misconduct allegations against the former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

On January 25, a former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a deeply disturbing legal lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinitis, and several other unnamed higher-ups. The lawsuit is for sex trafficking and sexually assaulting her.

The Wall Street Journal reported that federal investigators are digging deep into sexual assault and sex trafficking claims against McMahon. Turns out, prosecutors in New York have also been talking to four other women who say Vince McMahon crossed the line, adding fuel to the already fiery investigation.

The WSJ report reads:

"The other women named in the grand jury subpoena include a WWE contractor whom McMahon allegedly sent unsolicited nude photos and sexually harassed; a former WWE wrestler who said McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex; former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who publicly accused McMahon of raping her; a spa manager who said McMahon assaulted her at a Southern California resort; and a former WWE employee who alleged the head of talent relations at the company at the time, John Laurinaitis, demoted her after she broke off an affair with him." (H/T: WrestlingNewsCo)

For now, Laurinaitis has denied all accusations, claiming he was the victim. After Grant's lawsuit, Vince McMahon stepped down from his TKO/WWE role last Friday and intends to vigorously defend himself to clear his name.

