Brock Lesnar will be replaced by 26-year-old superstar at WWE WrestleMania, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

According to Hall of Famer Bill Apter, a young WWE star will be the one to take Brock Lesnar's spot in this year's WrestleMania.

The young superstar in question is none other than Bron Breakker. Apart from being one of the most prominent names in NXT, the 26-year-old also had an impressive showing at the recent Royal Rumble. This has convinced Bill Apter of the Steiner descendant's skill.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"I think it's the one guy who can defeat him, and that would be young Bron Breakker. He is on fire. If you look at it in the sense of sports, this young guy, and Gunther is young as well, but he is that rare 'you are not that familiar with what he could do on the main roster. And he has got that fire of his dad, Rick Steiner. He has got the fire of Scott Steiner." [1:00 onwards]

Hall of Famer Teddy Long further added:

"That's what I was getting at too, just what Bill (Apter) was saying. We already know Brock is out. Okay, we already know that, that is done. So why not talk about Bron. That's who we need to be talking about. We need to be talking about the guy that is gonna come in and step in in that spot right there. People already know Brock, let that go." [1:32 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The WWE Hall of Famer does not think it is too early to get Bron Breakker in WrestleMania

While Bron Breakker has not had too much exposure in the main roster, Teddy Long thinks it is perfectly fine to include him in the WWE WrestleMania.

Gunther is currently left without an opponent for WrestleMania. Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long explained that Breakker being Gunther's opponent would shock the fans in a good way.

"Well I think now, you know in this day and time, it's never too early... This day and time, it's never too early. You gotta shock 'em, you know what I mean? " [2:04 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Bron Breakker in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, embed the exclusive YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE