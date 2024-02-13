Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya sets a new record

WWE legend Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, has set another impressive record in indoor shot put at Colorado State.

Brock has not been seen on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The two stars were embroiled in a bitter rivalry last year, but The Beast Incarnate shook The American Nightmare's hand after losing to him at the premium live event in an unplanned moment.

Mya Lesnar broke the shot put record at Colorado State in December 2023 by throwing the shot 18.50 meters at Mines Alumni Classic. She took to Instagram today to share that she has set another school record and included a video of her throw in her post below:

"‼️19.07‼️ - Currently 6th in the world 🌎 - #1 in the NCAA - New School Record 😤#shotput #dreamer #justgettingstarted," she wrote.

Bill Apter believes WWE star could replace Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that Bron Breakker could replace Brock Lesnar in a marquee match at this year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

The former champion's name was seemingly implicated in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter suggested former NXT Champion Bron Breakker serve as Brock Lesnar's replacement at WrestleMania 40 and challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship:

"I think it's the one guy who can defeat him, and that would be young Bron Breakker. He is on fire. If you look at it in the sense of sports, this young guy, and Gunther is young as well, but he is that rare 'you are not that familiar with what he could do on the main roster. And he has got that fire of his dad, Rick Steiner. He has got the fire of Scott Steiner." [1:00 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long agreed with Bill Apter's suggestion and you can check out the conversation in the video below:

Brock Lesnar has created many memories for wrestling fans all over the world, but it is possible that he never returns to WWE television. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former Universal Champion in the wrestling business.

Would you like to see Bron Breakker versus Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE