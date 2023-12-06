[WATCH] Brock Lesnar's daughter makes him proud with impressive record

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya has broken an impressive shot put record at Colorado State.

Mya Lynn Lesnar was born in 2002 and is one of two children that Brock had with his former fiancée Nicole McClain. As has been the case with all of Brock's kids, she has stayed away from the limelight over the years.

Brock Lesnar's daughter recently broke the shot put record at Colorado State, and the video of the epic moment is now making the rounds on the web.

Check out the clip below:

Brock Lesnar opens up about his teachings to his kids

Lesnar had Mya Lynn and her twin brother Luke with his former fiancee. He also has two kids with his wife Rena, aka Sable, named Turk and Duke.

Lesnar had a Q&A Session with Newsday last year and talked about what he teaches his kids at home:

"It’s funny how people that come from nothing end up with some success. That’s what I mean. That’s why I tell my kids all the time, ‘I want you to feel like you’re homeless. Fight like you’re homeless. Play hockey like you’re homeless.’ Because that’s the person you have to be to fight for things in your life. You have to just be a go-getter. Things aren’t just going to be given to you.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

It has been some time since fans saw Lesnar in a WWE ring. His last match on WWE TV took place at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes.

After the bout, Lesnar raised Rhodes' hand in a heartfelt gesture. Fans are anxiously waiting for The Beast Incarnate to return to WWE TV.

