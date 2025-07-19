Brock Lesnar's iconic photo from Minnesota Wrestling revealed by Bo Bassett as he teases plan to conduct camp in South Dakota

Brock Lesnar's throwback photo from his days as a collegiate wrestler for Minnesota Wrestling was recently 'unveiled' by Bo Bassett. The U20 World bronze medalist is planning a training camp in the WWE star's hometown and teased the same via social media.

Bassett will be organizing the training camp in Webster, which is in the state of South Dakota. This was where Lesnar was born and spent his early childhood. Bo Bassett posed with an old photo of Brock Lesnar's collegiate wrestling days as he wrote in the caption of his Instagram story,

"Planning a camp in South Dakota in Brock Lesnar's home town"

Bo Bassett posing with Lesnar's image from Minnesota Wrestling [Image Source: Bo Bassett's Instagram]

For the unversed, Brock Lesnar was born on July 12, 1977, to Stephanie and Richard Lesnar in Webster. The WWE star initially joined the Army National Guard in 1994, but was later discharged after failing a computer typing test.

Lesnar joined Bismarck State College for his higher studies before he transferred to the University of Minnesota on a wrestling scholarship. While Lesnar won a silver medal at the NCAA Championships in 1999 for Bismarck State College, he won the NCAA title the moment he joined the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2000.

Will Brock Lesnar make a comeback to WWE?

Can Lesnar make a comeback to WWE? [Image Source: Getty]

It's been a long while since Brock Lesnar last competed at WWE. The WWE star hasn't been active in the ring since 2023. However, is a comeback possible?

A couple of weeks ago, fans spotted the wrestling champion in a completely new look. Some termed him a pure character from the Vikings, leading to speculations of the wrestler rejoining the WWE.

However, it is easier said than done. According to multiple media reports, Lesnar can return to the WWE ring only after getting clearance from the league's legal team. If not, his bout with Cody Rhodes at the Summerslam edition of 2023 will be considered his final appearance at the WWE.

Months after winning the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2000, Lesnar was contacted by the World Wrestling Federation. Once he agreed to the developmental contract, the WWF assigned him to the Ohio Valley Wrestling territory. Lesnar finally made his televised debut for the WWE in 2002, and he shocked everyone by defeating Dwayne Johnson, aka 'The Rock,' to win the WWE undisputed championship, becoming the youngest champion to do so.

