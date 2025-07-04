Is Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE?

Since his absence from SummerSlam 2023, the return of Brock Lesnar is being anticipated by the WWE Universe at every major PLE. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Beast Incarnate to witness the rampage he brings in the squared circle.

There were numerous instances when his name trended on social media platforms as fans demanded his comeback. Recently, the name of Lesnar has become the talk of the town again as the Beast was spotted in a new look.

Few fans even marked him as a pure Vikings character. With the new photo of the veteran surfacing, the question returns: Is Brock Lesnar returning to the Stamford-based promotion? The answer remains no.

As of now, the former World Heavyweight Champion is still not making his return to WWE anytime soon. Previous reports had already clarified that Lesnar can only make his return after getting clearance from WWE's legal team.

Without legal clearance, he won't be making his return to the Triple H-led promotion. Presently, there is no chance of him getting cleared by the legal team. This eventually confirms that his return is not imminent.

The last time he wrestled in the ring was at SummerSlam 2023, where Cody Rhodes defeated him. So, if Brock Lesnar never returns to the company, this will be considered his final match in the Sports entertainment juggernaut.

Why must Brock Lesnar's WWE return take place in 2025?

Brock Lesnar has had iconic rivalries with many WWE stars and veterans. One of his biggest rivals is John Cena. The Cenation Leader is on his retirement tour this year and will never step inside the squared circle after the end of 2025.

This makes the return of Lesnar a must-see thing to unfold, as he should be part of the Franchise Player's retirement tour. Lesnar and Cena shared the ring on various occasions and delivered brutal matches.

The Suplex City Owner dominated the Last Real Champion at the Biggest Party of the Summer in 2014 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. That match remains rent-free in the minds of many fans around the globe.

Even during their early career, they engaged in multiple altercations and storylines. All this makes the WWE return of the former Royal Rumble winner a must-see scenario for 2025.

