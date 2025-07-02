[Photo] Brock Lesnar spotted, sparks WWE return rumors ahead of SummerSlam 2025

WWE legend Brock Lesnar recently made a public appearance amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The picture was shared on the internet by an X user.

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2023, where he locked horns with Cody Rhodes in a singles match. Since then, The Beast Incarnate has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion and has only made a few public appearances.

An X user recently uploaded a photo of the former Universal Champion posing alongside a fan in the gym. In the pic, Lesnar is looking extremely jacked while rocking a Metallica t-shirt.

Check out the post below:

This post caught several fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments section. Some believed Brock Lesnar could return at SummerSlam 2025. One fan wrote that they missed Lesnar on WWE TV, while another wondered if The Beast Incarnate was getting ready for one more run inside the squared circle.

Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshots of fans' reactions [Image credit: Ceaser Wrestling's X/Twitter]

JBL believes John Cena could face Brock Lesnar in his final WWE match

During a recent edition of Something To Wrestle, JBL believes the Triple H-led creative team needed to put a star against John Cena, who was on a similar level to the 17-time World Champion.

The legend then dropped several names, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock, who could face Cena in his final match in 2025.

"I don't know if it's Cody, Roman [Reigns]. You got one of the biggest stars and to have somebody that's equal to Cena, there aren't but just a handful of people in the world that are equal to Cena," JBL said. "If it's Brock [Lesnar] ... could be The Rock."

It remains to be seen what Brock Lesnar has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.

