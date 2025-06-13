Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and two other stars predicted by veteran for John Cena's FINAL match in WWE

A popular WWE veteran has shared his prediction about John Cena's final opponent as his retirement match looms closer. Cena is set to call it quits in a matter of six months.
JBL, like many others, has been keeping a close eye on Cena's farewell tour in WWE. He has expressed his views on Cena's final run multiple times over the past few months.
On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle, JBL predicted Cena's last opponent and brought up a bunch of massive names, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock. Check out his comment below:
"I don't know if it's Cody, Roman [Reigns]. You got one of the biggest stars and to have somebody that's equal to Cena, there aren't but just a handful of people in the world that are equal to Cena," JBL said. "If it's Brock [Lesnar] ... could be The Rock." [H/T WrestlingInc]
JBL has big praise for his former WWE rival John Cena
Cena defeated JBL to win his first WWE title 20 years ago at WrestleMania 21. He went on to capture the top prize 16 more times. JBL has nothing but respect for The Cenation Leader and believes he's the most unselfish guy in the world.
While speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast, he said:
"I wouldn't be surprised for Cena to choose somebody that is not in the main event picture right now and do the job because that's John Cena," JBL said. "John Cena is the most unselfish guy in the freaking world and he loves this business. He is the most respectful guy I've nearly ever met in my life."
Only time will tell who will be the very last man Cena faces before he hangs up his boots and leaves the wrestling business as a performer. Fans certainly won't have to wait long to find out who's going to wrestle the veteran in his final match.
