JBL on John Cena possibly facing rising star in final WWE match

John Cena plans to retire from in-ring competition in December 2025 after 23 years on WWE's main roster. With seven months to go until the legendary wrestler's final match, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) believes his former rival's choice of opponent might surprise people.

Ad

Cena began his retirement year by participating in the multi-man Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. After winning inside the Chamber, the 48-year-old beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. He also defeated Randy Orton at Backlash to retain the title.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL predicted that Cena might decide to lose against an up-and-coming talent in his last in-ring encounter:

"I wouldn't be surprised for Cena to choose somebody that is not in the main event picture right now and do the job, because that's John Cena. John Cena is the most unselfish guy in the freaking world. He loves this business. He is the most respectful guy I've nearly ever met in my life, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him choose somebody that he knows is gonna be a star, give him the rub, and go out on his shield." [1:19:44 – 1:20:12]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cena's next match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The 17-time World Champion is set to face R-Truth in a televised singles bout for the first time since 2011.

JBL addresses why John Cena should lose his WWE retirement match

In 2014, The Undertaker lost his 21-match undefeated streak at WrestleMania to Brock Lesnar. Five years later, another torch-passing moment occurred on WWE's biggest stage when Baron Corbin defeated the retiring Kurt Angle.

Ad

Using those matches as examples, JBL explained why he thinks Cena will lose his last match regardless of who he faces:

"I don't care if it's a time-honored tradition. It's the time-honored best way to do business because you're creating the next star, and as unselfish as John Cena is, I would not be surprised to see that happen." [1:21:00 – 1:21:13]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the same episode, JBL said he hopes a recent rumor about Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Vince McMahon is untrue.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More