JBL on John Cena possibly facing rising star in final WWE match

John Cena plans to retire from in-ring competition in December 2025 after 23 years on WWE's main roster. With seven months to go until the legendary wrestler's final match, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) believes his former rival's choice of opponent might surprise people.
Cena began his retirement year by participating in the multi-man Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. After winning inside the Chamber, the 48-year-old beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. He also defeated Randy Orton at Backlash to retain the title.
On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL predicted that Cena might decide to lose against an up-and-coming talent in his last in-ring encounter:
"I wouldn't be surprised for Cena to choose somebody that is not in the main event picture right now and do the job, because that's John Cena. John Cena is the most unselfish guy in the freaking world. He loves this business. He is the most respectful guy I've nearly ever met in my life, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him choose somebody that he knows is gonna be a star, give him the rub, and go out on his shield." [1:19:44 – 1:20:12]
Cena's next match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The 17-time World Champion is set to face R-Truth in a televised singles bout for the first time since 2011.
JBL addresses why John Cena should lose his WWE retirement match
In 2014, The Undertaker lost his 21-match undefeated streak at WrestleMania to Brock Lesnar. Five years later, another torch-passing moment occurred on WWE's biggest stage when Baron Corbin defeated the retiring Kurt Angle.
Using those matches as examples, JBL explained why he thinks Cena will lose his last match regardless of who he faces:
"I don't care if it's a time-honored tradition. It's the time-honored best way to do business because you're creating the next star, and as unselfish as John Cena is, I would not be surprised to see that happen." [1:21:00 – 1:21:13]
