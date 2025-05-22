"I hope none of that's true" – JBL on rumor about Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's relationship with his daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Triple H has come under scrutiny lately. In a recent podcast episode, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) addressed a claim that the former WWE boss no longer speaks to members of his family.

In July 2022, Vince McMahon retired after misconduct allegations emerged. Six months later, he returned as WWE's Executive Chairman despite Stephanie and Triple H reportedly voting against him coming back. The 79-year-old resigned again in January 2024 after more accusations came to light.

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman recently alleged on The Coach & Bro Show that Vince McMahon stopped talking to Stephanie and Triple H. JBL, a WWE star from 1995 to 2009 before becoming a commentator, said on the Something to Wrestle podcast that he hopes the rumor is not accurate:

"Last time I saw him [Vince McMahon] was when he was with the company before he got kind of ousted, and I found him in the bottom of a building. He had a room down there that wasn't marked, and I went there and spoke with him a little bit. I told him, I said, 'I'm glad you didn't go quietly into the night.' He said, 'You knew I wouldn't do that.' I said, 'Yes, I did.' I'd love to see him or speak with him. I hope none of that's true." [31:09 – 31:33]

Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead in July 2022. Stephanie McMahon also took over from her father to become Chairwoman and co-CEO. However, she left the company when Vince returned.

JBL explains his relationship with Vince McMahon

John Bradshaw Layfield won the WWE Championship and several other titles during Vince McMahon's creative regime. The two also worked together on the Tribute to the Troops concept.

Although he gets along well with Vince, JBL is not in frequent contact with his former boss:

"Not regular communication, and we never really did. We never really were texting guys. We never were phone call guys. He'd call me if he needed something, and I'd call him if I needed something. He would always answer the phone, and of course I'd always answer for him. He's my boss, but he was much more than that to me. Like a lot of guys did, so many people talk about Vince almost like an adopted father, older brother. I was the same. I'm not special in that regard. A lot of guys felt the same about him." [31:50 – 32:23]

JBL also revealed one thing he regrets about working with John Cena toward the end of his WWE career.

