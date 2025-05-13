Vince McMahon's current relationship with WWE CCO Triple H and Stephanie McMahon revealed - Reports

Triple H recently claimed that his relationship with his father-in-law, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, is complicated. Recent reports have revealed the current status of that relationship.

Vince McMahon initially left the Stamford-based company in 2022 as the WWE board of directors investigated him for misconduct. Following his departure, The Game took over creative while his wife, Stephanie McMahon, succeeded her father as Chairwoman and co-CEO. However, The Billion Dollar Princess resigned in January 2023 as her father returned as Executive Chairman. Reports later suggested Stephanie and Triple H, who were on the board then, voted against his comeback.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, McMahon's former on-screen assistant, Jonathan Coachman, reported that he was told by a source that the former Chairman has apparently not spoken to his daughter or son-in-law since they tried to block his return nearly three years ago:

"Reportedly, you remember when Triple H and Stephanie and all that WrestleMania, and put everybody out front and make sure that we know who's gonna be where? Apparently, Vince has not spoken with and will not speak to Triple H or Stephanie since they voted no when they had the board vote to keep him or to send him," he said.

The former WWE star disclosed that his source informed him that McMahon is "very upset":

"So, it feels like, to me, that Shane, who's been sighted with Vince in several different places, and we know the history with Triple H is, he despises him. He once famously was quoted saying, 'There's one too many McMahon's in the kitchen,' talking about Triple H. So, now, Vince, according to my source, Vince [is] very upset and he's almost happy that a lot of this stuff is taking place." [43:30 - 44:23]

Jonathan Coachman also reported WWE's plans for The Rock's return

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman reported that John Cena looking conflicted following his victory over Randy Orton at Backlash would lead to a massive tag team match.

The former Interim RAW General Manager disclosed that his source told him that The Rock is set to return and cross paths with The Franchise Player by the end of this summer:

"On top of that, I have it on good authority—who haven't we [sic] seen? Who's been taking all of the stray bullets when it comes to, 'Oh, you threw Triple H under the bus. You're nowhere to be found.' Who is that? The Rock. And I have it on good authority that Cena and The Rock will cross paths in one way or another by the end of the summer," he said.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently speculated on Vince McMahon's relationship with The Game. He predicted it is non-existent despite the Chief Content Officer thanking his father-in-law in his Hall of Fame speech.

