Plans for The Rock's WWE return reportedly revealed

The Rock has been absent from WWE television since Elimination Chamber 2025. However, according to a former WWE star, he may return this summer and cross paths with a massive superstar.

Last February, The Final Boss appeared on SmackDown and urged Cody Rhodes to sell his soul to the Hollywood megastar, demanding an answer from The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. When the former Undisputed WWE Champion declined the proposal, John Cena turned heel and attacked him, revealing his alliance with The Rock. As The Franchise Player and Rhodes went on to fight at WrestleMania 41, the TKO board member stepped back from the storyline. The 53-year-old later explained on The Pat McAfee Show that he preferred not to steal the spotlight from the two competitors.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE star Jonathan Coachman disclosed that he was told by a source that The Last Real Champion looking conflicted after his victory over Randy Orton at Backlash would lead to a massive tag team match this summer.

"So, you saw John Cena at the end [of Backlash], and he's looking down at the title, and you could tell he's conflicted in his mind on the crowd chanting. But yet, he's a heel and all that kind of stuff. So, I have it on good authority, Vince, that later this summer all of this is setting up a gigantic tag match for a big event later this summer," he said.

The Coach added that he was also informed that The Rock would return and cross paths with The Franchise Player by the end of the summer.

"On top of that, I have it on good authority—who haven't we [sic] seen? Who's been taking all of the stray bullets when it comes to, 'Oh, you threw Triple H under the bus. You're nowhere to be found.' Who is that? The Rock. And I have it on good authority that Cena and The Rock will cross paths in one way or another by the end of the summer." [21:28-22:18]

Jonathan Coachman claims WWE doesn't want to repeat what happened at WrestleMania 41

The Stamford-based company received significant backlash over the finish of this year's WrestleMania. The Rock's absence and Travis Scott's appearance during John Cena's match against Cody Rhodes were heavily criticized.

In the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman said that WWE wants to avoid the WrestleMania mistakes at SummerSlam.

"They have adjusted. They have evolved. They have pivoted. And everything that happened at WrestleMania, they do not want to happen at SummerSlam. So, Vince, those two things are going to happen by SummerSlam," The Coach said. [22:19-22:31]

The Rock previously revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he was not entirely happy with the finish of WrestleMania 41.

