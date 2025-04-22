The Rock expresses concern about WWE WrestleMania 41 finish; isn't 100% happy with the booking

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes and captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Rock recently addressed the finish, pointing out that he would have done things a little differently.
Cena challenged The American Nightmare at the Show of Shows after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. The Cenation Leader received help from Travis Scott during the square-off after the referee was knocked out. Although Rhodes succeeded in getting Scott out of the picture and caught Cena before the latter hit him with the championship belt, he hesitated to use the belt against The Franchise Player. The 47-year-old legend seized the opportunity and delivered a low blow to the former champion before hitting him in the head with the belt to win the match and capture the Undisputed WWE Title.
In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock disclosed that he loved that Cena captured his 17th world championship. However, he had concerns about how the match was booked to get to that moment:
"They had six weeks to plan for that. So, I love the finish of the match. I would've finessed things a little differently on how they got there but that's just me creatively. There're a lot of minds in the room. That's my thought. But still, ultimately the bottom line was I loved John getting 17," he said.
The Rock explained why he wasn't at WWE WrestleMania 41
In his chat with Pat McAfee, The Rock explained why he missed this year's Show of Shows. He revealed that it was his call to not be there and let the spotlight be on Cody Rhodes and John Cena.
The WWE legend disclosed that he called The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare after Elimination Chamber to inform them of his decision, telling them that he felt his work was done:
"I called John after Elimination Chamber, spoke to him, called Cody and I said, 'I think The Final Boss's work is done. We've established it. We just pulled off the greatest angle in the history of professional wrestling, other than Hulk Hogan turning heel back in the 90s.' I said, 'This is six weeks. Now, let's build. You guys go and crush it and I'll be right there with you and I'm always here if you need me. But I think it's best for The Final Boss not to be involved in that finish. You guys go," he said.
The Final Boss also explained that his return to WWE ahead of Elimination Chamber was to boost ticket sales at the request of Endeavor CEO and his long-time friend, Ari Emanuel.
Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.
