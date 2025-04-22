The Rock finally reveals why he missed WrestleMania 41 following fans' backlash; it had nothing to do with filming movies

The Rock surprisingly missed WWE WrestleMania 41 after initially being involved in Cody Rhodes and John Cena's storyline. The Final Boss recently addressed his absence from the Show of Shows, disclosing that it was his decision.

In a recent interview with The Pat McAfee Show, the 52-year-old legend disclosed that his return ahead of Elimination Chamber came after he received a call from Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel in which he asked him to help boost ticket sales for the premium live event. He also disclosed that while he came up with the idea of asking Cody Rhodes to sell him his soul, Triple H suggested that John Cena turn heel. The Final Boss last appeared on TV at Elimination Chamber, where he aligned with The Franchise Player and Travis Scott to beat up The American Nightmare after the latter refused to sell him his soul.

While many expected The Rock to show up at WrestleMania during Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Rhodes, he did not. Fans were seemingly unhappy with him not showing up. Some thought his absence might be because of his filming schedule. However, the TKO Group board member recently revealed the real reason why he was not on the show in his chat with Pat McAfee. He pointed out that he made the call not to be involved in the angle and let the spotlight be on the two competitors:

"So, when were moving forward with John and this idea of him getting crowned at WrestleMania and then being a heel champion, I knew then the best thing for The Final Boss, we've established this idea of Cody's soul. [We] can always come back to it. I did feel, and I made the call, I don't wanna be involved in that. Step back. Let The Final Boss step back into the shadows. Let all the spotlight go to John. Let it go to Cody. Let's not make it about Cody's soul, eventually, or John's soul. No, let's let them do what they do."

The Rock disclosed that he called Cena and Rhodes after Elimination Chamber to inform them of his decision not to be involved in their storyline. He told them that he was always available if they needed his help, but he felt his work as The Final Boss was done:

"And I called John after Elimination Chamber, spoke to him, called Cody and I said, 'I think The Final Boss's work is done. We've established it. We just pulled off the greatest angle in the history of professional wrestling, other than Hulk Hogan turning heel back in the 90s.' I said, 'This is six weeks. Now, let's build. You guys go and crush it and I'll be right there with you and I'm always here if you need me. But I think it's best for The Final Boss not to be involved in that finish. You guys go.'"

Ex-WWE star thinks The Rock wants to replace Triple H with Brian Gewirtz

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman claimed The Rock decided to sacrifice WrestleMania to prove that Triple H cannot book and should be let go from WWE.

Meanwhile, he suggested The Rock already has a plan in motion to replace The Game with his right-hand man, Brian Gewirtz, who previously worked as head writer for Monday Night RAW:

"For people who don't know, the former head writer of Monday Night RAW at the peak after Vince Russo was Brian Gewirtz. Who does Brian work for now as a full-time right-hand man at Seven Bucks Production? The Rock. And if Rock came in and said, 'Hey, I want Brian to run the show, and I want Brian to write the show,' and Triple H said, 'No, no, no. I run that show,' well, all of a sudden now you've got this [clash]. So, how do you get Brian into that spot? You get rid of Triple H. And I think that's exactly what's going on," he said.

It will be interesting to see when The Rock returns to WWE television.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

