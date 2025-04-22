The Rock has a message for Jacob Fatu after he won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41; reveals what The Samoan Werewolf told him

The Rock sent a message to Jacob Fatu after he won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. Fatu defeated LA Knight on Night 1 to win his first singles title on the main roster.
Fatu has been on an incredible run since debuting last year in WWE. Within the first few months of his debut, he won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Tama Tonga and played a crucial role in the growth of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.
Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock spoke about Fatu and detailed the interaction they had backstage. He also mentioned what The Samoan Werewolf told him when they met.
"I love Jacob Fatu and he's flying at a different level... The last event that I was at I gave him the biggest hug and he told me that this saved his life... He delivers his soul and passion when he's out there," said The Rock.
Triple H's message to Jacob Fatu after his title win at WrestleMania 41
Triple H sent a message to Jacob Fatu after he won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. The two posed backstage moments after Fatu dethroned LA Knight on Night 1.
On social media, Triple H called Fatu the "destroyer" and congratulated him on winning the United States Championship. He wrote:
".@jacobfatu_wwe DESTROYER And new United States Champion at #WrestleMania."
Fatu and the new Bloodline were involved in a feud with The OG Bloodline for months. Interestingly enough, at Bad Blood 2024, Fatu and Solo Sikoa were present in the arena after The Rock returned to confront Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The duo defeated Fatu and Sikoa in the show's main event.
The Samoan Werewolf's first challenger as the new WWE United States Champion is yet to be revealed.
