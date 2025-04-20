Triple H's immediate reaction to Jacob Fatu winning the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41

Triple H has reacted to Jacob Fatu winning the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. He sent a message to The Samoan Werewolf after posing with him backstage moments after his victory over LA Knight.

Heading into WrestleMania 41, Fatu became the number-one contender by defeating his arch-rival Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match. He and Knight have crossed paths on multiple occasions, including tag team matches.

On X/Twitter, Triple H shared backstage photos with Fatu after he won the United States Championship and called him a "destroyer."

".@jacobfatu_wwe DESTROYER And new United States Champion at #WrestleMania," Triple H wrote.

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

Jacob Fatu debuted in mid-2024, joining The Bloodline as the Enforcer for Solo Sikoa. He also won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Tama Tonga but was forced to hand his title over to Tonga Loa.

Things will be quite different this time around, as Fatu has broken out from the shadows of Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief also accompanied his family member during his entrance, but wasn't at ringside for the title match.

It remains to be seen who steps up as Fatu's first challenger or if he continues his feud with Knight.

