4 Reasons why Cody Rhodes missed WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes took a big loss at WWE WrestleMania 41 just a day before this week’s episode of RAW. The American Nightmare lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes looked dejected after his loss. He left the arena without talking to media personnel or anyone backstage. It was obvious just how badly he wanted to retain his title against The Greatest of All Time.

John Cena opened RAW this week and cut a scathing promo. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare decided to sit out of the show and watch it from home.

Check out the four reasons why Cody Rhodes missed RAW after taking a devastating loss to John Cena.

#4. WWE didn’t want to expose him right after his loss

As mentioned earlier, Cody Rhodes did not take his loss at WrestleMania 41 too well. It was obvious that The American Nightmare had failed his fans and the people who put their trust behind him.

Triple H and his crew may have wanted to protect Rhodes from coming out on the show so soon after his loss at ‘Mania. He could appear on next week’s show and talk about how he wanted to gather his thoughts and decide what he wanted to do next before speaking to the people.

The move will garner more sympathy for the star, who had a great babyface build-up before defeating Roman Reigns last year. Triple H could bring more sympathy towards him and his character before he returns to the ring.

#3. Cody Rhodes may take a break from wrestling after WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Following the big loss, he took a long time off to rebuild himself.

Similarly, Rhodes may need some time off after carrying the top title of the company for a year. He appeared on both RAW and SmackDown frequently and worked many dates during his time as a champion.

Cody Rhodes may be taking a break to spend more time with his family and redefine his character before returning to the ring.

#2. RAW already had a huge segment booked for the main event

WWE RAW kicked off with the brand’s new top champion taking center stage. John Cena cut a promo that solidified his heel run and wrote a new chapter in his career.

Meanwhile, the final segment was reserved for Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. The three men had a brawl that saw Bron Breakker enter the picture out of nowhere.

With so many big segments set for the night, WWE may have kept Cody Rhodes away so that he doesn’t get overshadowed. Cena could miss next week’s RAW, allowing The American Nightmare to return and talk about his loss without having to confront the new champion and getting back in the title picture.

#1. Randy Orton had to enter the Undisputed WWE Championship picture

One of the most talked about spots from RAW after WrestleMania saw Randy Orton enter the Undisputed WWE Championship picture literally out of nowhere.

The Viper took John Cena down with an RKO when he was done with his promo to kick off the show after WrestleMania. The move changed the landscape of the brand and shifted the focus from Cody Rhodes’ loss to Randy Orton’s accession to the title picture.

The rivalry between Cena and Orton is something fans have been dreaming of ever since the Last Real Champion announced his retirement tour. Triple H could keep Cody away from the screens to keep all the focus on John Cena and The Viper for some time.

The two men could compete against each other at Backlash. Meanwhile, Rhodes could be held back by the company till SummerSlam.

