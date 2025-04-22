The Rock's absence from WWE WrestleMania 41 has raised many questions. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently claimed The Final Boss missed the show to prove a point about Triple H.
Ahead of Elimination Chamber, The Rock returned on SmackDown to ask Cody Rhodes to sell him his "soul" in return for making all his dreams come true. The Final Boss made another appearance on the premium live event, where The American Nightmare declined his offer. The 52-year-old legend, John Cena, and Travis Scott allied that same night and ganged up on the former Undisputed WWE Champion.
While many believed that would lead to The Rock helping Cena beat Rhodes at WrestleMania, the TKO Board member did not show up on the show. The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare even barely mentioned him in the build to their square-off.
Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman said that he believed The Rock missed WrestleMania as a sacrifice to prove that Triple H cannot book and should be gone from the Stamford-based company.
"I also believe this, that Rock and Triple H hate each other so much that Rock decided to sacrifice, and this may sound crazy, guys, to sacrifice a WrestleMania to prove his point that Triple H cannot book, that Triple H should not be the head of creative, and that Triple H should be gone," he said.
The former Interim RAW general manager disclosed that The Rock's absence seemingly confirms that The Game's time in WWE is limited:
"I think that Vince Russo has been saying this for months, hasn't he? Triple H's time is limited and if this didn't tell you that, that The Rock didn't want to help at all, I don't know what else does." [14:43 - 15:14]
Is Triple H entering the WWE Hall of Fame a sign that he is leaving the company? Vince Russo comments
Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. On The Brand podcast, a fan suggested that The Game's induction into the Hall of Fame seemed like a sign he could be leaving the Stamford-based company.
The wrestling veteran agreed, pointing out that he thinks the Chief Content Officer would be out of the promotion by the end of this year.
I think Triple H will be out of there by the end of the year. Bro, from a creative standpoint, they can get anybody to book what Triple H is booking. I'm just gonna be honest with you, bro. Nothing against Triple H personally. I like him. I worked with him for a long time. Bro, I swear to God, you can get Zippo The Chimp to book this show and it will be just as good as the stuff Triple H is putting out there," Russo said.
Former Women's Champion Layla recently criticized Triple H and his creative team for wasting a current champion's talent.
