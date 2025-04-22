The Rock's absence from WWE WrestleMania 41 has raised many questions. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently claimed The Final Boss missed the show to prove a point about Triple H.

Ad

Ahead of Elimination Chamber, The Rock returned on SmackDown to ask Cody Rhodes to sell him his "soul" in return for making all his dreams come true. The Final Boss made another appearance on the premium live event, where The American Nightmare declined his offer. The 52-year-old legend, John Cena, and Travis Scott allied that same night and ganged up on the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

While many believed that would lead to The Rock helping Cena beat Rhodes at WrestleMania, the TKO Board member did not show up on the show. The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare even barely mentioned him in the build to their square-off.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman said that he believed The Rock missed WrestleMania as a sacrifice to prove that Triple H cannot book and should be gone from the Stamford-based company.

"I also believe this, that Rock and Triple H hate each other so much that Rock decided to sacrifice, and this may sound crazy, guys, to sacrifice a WrestleMania to prove his point that Triple H cannot book, that Triple H should not be the head of creative, and that Triple H should be gone," he said.

Ad

The former Interim RAW general manager disclosed that The Rock's absence seemingly confirms that The Game's time in WWE is limited:

"I think that Vince Russo has been saying this for months, hasn't he? Triple H's time is limited and if this didn't tell you that, that The Rock didn't want to help at all, I don't know what else does." [14:43 - 15:14]

Ad

Ad

Is Triple H entering the WWE Hall of Fame a sign that he is leaving the company? Vince Russo comments

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. On The Brand podcast, a fan suggested that The Game's induction into the Hall of Fame seemed like a sign he could be leaving the Stamford-based company.

Ad

The wrestling veteran agreed, pointing out that he thinks the Chief Content Officer would be out of the promotion by the end of this year.

I think Triple H will be out of there by the end of the year. Bro, from a creative standpoint, they can get anybody to book what Triple H is booking. I'm just gonna be honest with you, bro. Nothing against Triple H personally. I like him. I worked with him for a long time. Bro, I swear to God, you can get Zippo The Chimp to book this show and it will be just as good as the stuff Triple H is putting out there," Russo said.

Ad

Ad

Former Women's Champion Layla recently criticized Triple H and his creative team for wasting a current champion's talent.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.