Triple H accused of wasting current WWE champion's talent ahead of WrestleMania Sunday by ex-star

A current champion is set to compete tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. Former Women's Champion Layla recently accused Triple H and his creative team of wasting that star's talent with "disappointing" booking.
The superstar in question is none other than Liv Morgan. The former Women's World Champion received a significant push last year as she held the title for 226 days and was part of one of the top storylines with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day. However, she has seemingly returned to the mid-card after losing the championship to Ripley earlier this year on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. The 30-year-old star currently holds the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
Speaking on the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla claimed WWE has dropped the ball with Morgan, stating that the latter should be on the main event level, not the mid-card. The former Women's Champion disclosed that she is disappointed by The Judgment Day member's booking at WrestleMania 41. Liv and Rodriguez are set to defend their title against Lyra Valkyria and an undisclosed opponent:
"Honestly, like, I have to voice this. I'm so, like, disappointed. Liv Morgan should not be mid-card. No way. No way. Never. I've always felt that. I've always felt like every time she's been given an opportunity to be one of the top women there, they keep dropping the ball on her, and then they put her in the tag team division? I was really disappointed cuz I think she's great. She's got an amazing look. She has great promos. She's a great wrestler," she said.
The former one-half of LayCool urged the company push Morgan, claiming Triple H and his team are currently wasting her talent:
"And I think if they just were to back her and go behind her 100%, and especially now she has Raquel by her side, I think they're wasting her talent on mid-card and the Tag Team Women's Titles. And that's no offense to the Tag Team Women's Titles. I just feel like that could be given to somebody else and Liv should be up there." [From 01:32:27 to 01:33:18]
Is Liv Morgan being punished by WWE? Ex-writer gives his take
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo addressed whether Liv Morgan was in the "doghouse" after a viewer suggested it on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW.
The wrestling veteran disagreed with the viewer's opinion, pointing out that he does not see why she would have backstage heat. Meanwhile, he stated that the Women's Tag Team Champion has earned her WrestleMania spot:
"Liv definitely earned her spot without a shadow of a doubt. I would like to see why you think she is in the doghouse. I'm not getting that impression," he said.
It would be interesting to see if Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez would succeed in retaining their title tonight at WrestleMania.
Please credit Chairshot Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.