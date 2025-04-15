Speculation of Liv Morgan being in the WWE 'doghouse' before WrestleMania addressed by wrestling expert (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan has been one of the most improved superstars in the WWE under Triple H's creative leadership. During the latest Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo argued she hadn't fallen out of favor within the company despite one fan believing so.

Morgan's rise up the ranks was marked by a lengthy program with Rhea Ripley, which saw her become women's champion, as well as the on-screen love interest of Dominik Mysterio.

Liv is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, and she will defend the titles alongside Raquel against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of the show, a regular viewer of Legion of RAW speculated that Liv Morgan might be in the 'doghouse' in WWE. Vince Russo believed, contrary to the possibility, that Liv Morgan had done enough good work over the past few years to warrant a WrestleMania spot. Morgan lost on RAW to Bayley, but that doesn't change how people backstage view the star.

Russo backed Morgan's credentials and didn't feel the 30-year-old superstar was suddenly in the bad books of WWE officials.

The former WWE writer reacted:

"Yeah, I agree with that. Liv definitely earned her spot without a shadow of a doubt. I would like to see why you think she is in the doghouse. I'm not getting that impression." [From 28:00 onwards]

Morgan has worked hard to be amongst the more popular female stars on the roster, and at WrestleMania, she will deservedly walk into the mega show as a champion.

