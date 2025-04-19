4-Time Champion teases in-ring return of iconic team after 14 years at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025

At the WWE Hall of Fame 2025, there was an incredible speech from the second inductee of the night. The legend, who happens to be a four-time champion, teased an in-ring return of an iconic tag team after 14 years.

Michelle McCool was the women's inductee this year in the WWE Hall of Fame, with her husband, The Undertaker, being the one to induct her. After he paid a touching tribute to his wife and the long road she had to the top, Michelle McCool came out for her speech.

When addressing her career-defining partner, Layla, in the WWE Hall of Fame, Michelle McCool expressed her love to the woman who pinned her as she retired. McCool, a two-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion, told Layla that they could run it back again and maybe even re-form LayCool. The team last performed on an April 8, 2011, episode of SmackDown when tensions between them came to a boiling point, leading to their implosion.

If so, they wouldn't be the first retired duo to tease an in-ring return. Not too long ago, the Bella Twins (now known as the Garcia Twins) teased an in-ring return during an episode of their podcast.

Nikki Bella certainly looks highly likely for an in-ring return at some point after her Royal Rumble appearance this year. As for Michelle McCool, she will have a big role going forward on WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats).

Perhaps McCool could return for the rumored Evolution 2 PLE, which is reportedly set to happen in the summer of 2025.

