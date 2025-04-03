WWE bringing back massive PLE after 2,442 days on July 5th (Exclusive)

WWE is bringing back a massive premium live event after 2,442 days on July 5, less than a month before SummerSlam 2025. It's a follow-up report from last week.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC followed up on the report from last week that WWE is bringing back the all-women's Premium Live Event Evolution in 2025. Stephanie McMahon announced the iconic first event all the way back in 2018, and the show happened on October 28th of that year.

It will be 2,442 days between the two events, and JoeyVotes reported that WWE is going to have Evolution 2 take place on July 5th this year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair directly responded to the rumors of WWE Evolution 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair is a name that's going to be a must-have for Evolution 2, especially since the women's roster is now considerably more stacked than it was nearly seven years ago.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail, Charlotte Flair said she wasn't aware of plans for Evolution 2, but welcomed the idea:

"One of my favorite matches is from the first Evolution. Becky Lynch, Last Woman Standing. One of my top three favorite matches. There's always rumors that it's happening, so until it happens, I can't say yet because we don't know. Y'all are the ones with the scoop! [McCarthy: I feel it's overdue] No, I mean, I think it'd be great if we have it, but I still think the goal is to have more main events and more storylines and so on. The magic that I created on the first one, if it comes to fruition, I look forward to creating more magic on Evolution 2," Charlotte Flair said.

Ad

In case you didn't know, Charlotte Flair went to war with Becky Lynch in the first edition of Evolution. It was a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and it's widely regarded as one of the five best women's matches in WWE history.

We can only hope that Charlotte Flair can recreate that magic this year.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback