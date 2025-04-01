Charlotte Flair finally speaks on WWE Evolution 2 rumors

Charlotte Flair has an interesting opinion on the WWE Women's Revolution Premium Live Event. The history-making all-women's Evolution PLE took place more than six years ago, and WWE fans still call for the second edition. As Flair prepares for WrestleMania 41, she has telling remarks on the Evolution 2 rumors and WWE women's division.

WWE's inaugural all-women's event took place on October 28 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. In front of a reported 10,900 fans, Charlotte failed to dethrone Becky Lynch in a brutal 30-minute Last Woman Standing match. The eight-match Evolution card was headlined by Ronda Rousey retaining her title over Nikki Bella in just over 14 minutes. Evolution I came after the Divas Revolution kicked off in July 2015, then in April 2016, the "Divas" moniker was nixed ahead of the Women's Evolution launch.

The Queen believes the goals of the WWE Women's Revolution remain. Speaking to The Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy, Flair mentioned the recent major PLE rumors when asked if she'd like to see Evolution II.

"One of my favorite matches is from the first Evolution. Becky Lynch, Last Woman Standing. One of my top three favorite matches. There's always rumors that it's happening, so until it happens, I can't say yet because we don't know. Y'all are the ones with the scoop! [McCarthy: I feel it's overdue] No, I mean, I think it'd be great if we have it, but I still think the goal is to have more main events and more storylines and so on. The magic that I created on the first one, if it comes to fruition, I look forward to creating more magic on Evolution 2," Charlotte Flair said.

Charlotte Flair is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line in their first-ever match.

Charlotte Flair names her top WWE matches

Charlotte Flair has wrestled more than 1,000 matches in her WWE career. The second generation superstar made her in-ring debut on October 25, 2012, in a NXT live event Battle Royal won by Dani, one month before her singles debut in a live event loss to Emma.

Ric Flair's daughter recently spoke with Adam Glyn and named her three greatest matches. They are the Last Woman Standing loss to Becky Lynch at Evolution 2018, the Survivor Series 2018 DQ loss to Ronda Rousey, and the WrestleMania 34 win over Asuka.

Charlotte Flair failed to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from The Man in the 30-minute Evolution co-main event, while WrestleMania 34 saw Charlotte retain the blue brand title over The Empress of Tomorrow in 13 minutes. Flair's non-title DQ loss to then-RAW champion Rousey came when The Queen used a kendo stick after they fought for nearly 15 minutes.

