WWE bringing back blockbuster PLE after 7-year absence (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon was influential in creating one of the most famous one-off Premium Live Events in WWE history. She, along with the fans, will likely be happy at the return of the blockbuster PLE after nearly seven years.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that after six-and-a-half years, WWE is set to bring back the Evolution Premium Live Event. In case you aren't aware, in October 2018, fans witnessed the first and only women's exclusive pay-per-view in the company's history. Despite being a success, it hasn't been brought back in over half a decade.

JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE plans to bring the all-Women's PLE back around the summer of 2025. The announcement is expected to be made in the coming days in early April. The Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort at Uncasville, Connecticut, is being explored as a possible venue.

The Evolution PLE was headlined by a RAW Women's Title clash between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella. However, the SmackDown Women's Title clash between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch stole the show.

Could this be the much-needed resurgence for the WWE Women's division?

The Evolution PLE is going to be even more exciting this time around because of how stacked the women's roster is.

Names like Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, Lyra Valkyria, Chelsea Green, Liv Morgan and Tiffany Stratton will make the event even more interesting this time around. Most current stars were either not around or not prominent names when the last edition of Evolution happened.

While WWE was rolling in the momentum of a rapidly rising women's division with stars like Becky Lynch, what we have now is a more established, mature roster of female stars, many of whom can justifiably headline a premium live event.

The handling of the women's division has been criticized throughout the Triple H era, with some critics believing that, barring a few stars like Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Tiffany Stratton, not too many female stars have been big breakout names.

While there are certainly a lot of improvements to be made, the Women's World Championship feud on RAW has reignited some interest, thanks to the combination of star names. But Evolution can help propel the division to even further heights if done right. Hopefully, another successful edition can convince executives to make it an annual PLE.

